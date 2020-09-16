Register
13:10 GMT16 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    An Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar- Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, northeast of Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020

    India Denies Chinese Infiltration Despite Ladakh Ingress, '100-200 Rounds of Warning Shots' by PLA

    © AP Photo / Mukhtar Khan
    India
    Get short URL
    by ,
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/01/1080338354_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_f16555350dd721c66a8e181836ed6c70.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202009161080471797-india-denies-chinese-infiltration-despite-ladakh-ingress-100-200-rounds-of-warning-shots-by-pla/

    The security situation along India’s border with Pakistan and China have become tense: New Delhi has accused Islamabad of violating their ceasefire on the western border, and claimed that the China's People’s Liberation Army has made multiple incursion attempts on the loosely-demarcated Line of Actual Control.

    Despite a violent faceoff between armies of India and China in eastern Ladakh and a continuing build-up on both sides, there have been no infiltration attempts along their border, India's federal Home Ministry has informed Parliament.

    "No infiltration has been reported along the Indo-China border during the last six months," India's Junior Home Minister Nityanand Rai told Rajya Sabha, the upper house of Parliament on Wednesday. 

    India has indicated that it is not considering hundreds of transgressions or ingresses by the People's Liberation Army in the recent past as "infiltration". 

    Official data provided by the Indian government shows that there were 170 Chinese transgressions across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the first four months of 2020 alone, including 130 in Ladakh. There were only 110 such transgressions in Ladakh during the same period in 2019.

    Indian intelligence input suggests that Chinese troops have captured around 1,000 square kilometres in eastern Ladakh since the ongoing stand-off broke out in April this year. 

    Besides an increased level of military equipment deployment, the troops of the two countries, for the first time in 45 years, fired 100-200 "warning shots" on the North Bank of Pangong Lake in early September, according to sources in New Delhi. Acknowledging the exchange of fire, the Chinese Army said that it was the Indian side that initiated the act. 

    In another incident reported last week, dozens of Chinese troops tried to approach Indian positions on the South Bank of Ladakh's Pangong Lake and fired shots in the air.

    The Indian foreign ministry has said that Chinese troops crossed the border and urged Beijing to withdraw front-line forces to diffuse tensions. 

    On Tuesday, Indian Defence minister Rajnath Singh said: “China continues to be in illegal occupation of approximately 38,000 sq. kms in the Union Territory of Ladakh. China also claims approximately 90,000 sq. kms. of Indian territory in the Eastern Sector of the India-China boundary in Arunachal Pradesh.”

    The Indian defence ministry also admitted in August that Chinese 'aggression' "has been increasing along the LAC and more particularly in the Galwan Valley since May 5, 2020" and "the Chinese side has transgressed in the areas of Kungrang Nala, Gogra and the north bank of Pangong Lake on May 17-18". Later the defence ministry decided to remove the aforementioned document within two days. 

    In June this year, the armies of both the countries had a violent faceoff, in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed. According to Rajnath Singh, Indian troops also “inflicted costs, including casualties, on the Chinese side.”

    Infiltration From Pakistan Reaches Second High

    Junior Home Minister Nityanand Rai said that during the last six months there were 47 attempts at infiltration along the Indo-Pakistan border.

    The minister revealed there were 594 attempts of infiltration from Pakistan, in which the subversives succeeded in 312 between 2018 and July of this year. He said that while 582 militants were eliminated during the period, the security forces captured 46. Seventy six security personnel also lost their lives.

    India and Pakistan have been at loggerheads over Kashmir; both countries claim Jammu and Kashmir in full, but rule in parts. They have also fought two wars over Kashmir.

    New Delhi has accused Islamabad of supporting militant groups fighting for an independent Kashmir and providing moral and material support for them, a charge rejected by Pakistan.

    Related:

    India's Anti-Terror Body Arrests Man Who Allegedly Provided Military Information to Pakistan's Spies
    India Takes Baby Steps to Counter One China Policy As Tensions Simmer Along the Border: Analysts
    India’s Defence Minister Points to Lack of 'Mutually Acceptable Solution' to China Border Conflict
    Tags:
    Kashmir, Rajya Sabha, Ladakh region, China, Pakistan, New Delhi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    To the Ends of the Earth: Cooperation Between Russia and China in the Arctic
    To the Ends of the Earth: Cooperation Between Russia and China in the Arctic
    ‘Trump & Friends’
    ‘Trump & Friends’
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse