Four Dead as Boat Capsizes in Indian State of Rajasthan, Many More Feared Drowned - Video

Several people are feared to have drowned in the Chambal River after a boat capsized in the Indian state of Rajasthan on Wednesday morning. Four people are confirmed dead, police told Sputnik.
A video of the boat overturning in the river is going viral on social media. It shows around 30-35 passengers, including children, aboard the boat, which suddenly overturns. People can be heard frantically pleading for help.
A boat ferrying around 25-30 people in #Rajasthan's Bundi Chambal river capsized on Wednesday. #RajasthanNews pic.twitter.com/LNIVfNN8RQ— Utkarsh Singh (@utkarshs88) September 16, 2020
