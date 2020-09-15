Pottery, Bones Believed to be from Harappan Civilisation Found in Hastinapur Near Indian Capital

Several remnants believed to be from the Harappan civilisation have been unearthed from the vicinity of Raghunath Mahal in Hastinapur, around 125 kilometre north-east of India's capital.
According to Priyank Bharati, Chairman of Natural Science Trust and Assistant Professor at Shobhit University in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, a vessel believed to be from the Harappan period, Red slipware from the Kushan period (30-375 CE), northern blackware pottery from the Mauryan period (322 and 185 CE) and Painted Greyware believed to be from the Mahabharat period (said to be between the 9th and 8th centuries BCE) have been found recently.
- Pottery, Bones Believed to be from Harappan Civilisation Found in India© Photo : Professor Priyank Bharati
- Pottery, Bones Believed to be from Harappan Civilisation Found in India© AFP 2020 / Professor Priyank Bharati
- Pottery, Bones Believed to be from Harappan Civilisation Found in India© Photo : Professor Priyank Bharati
Bharati told Bharat Khabar that the remnants were handed over to the federal Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for further excavation and research. He said that ASI had laid four trenches in 1950-1952, where these artefacts were found.
“We found painted potteries, specific to the Kushan period, Mauryan period and some from the Mahabharat period at the site. These kinds of vestiges were found during excavation in 1950-52, also by archaeologist and former chief of ASI B.B. Lal,” said Bharati. “We also found some pots, with food articles which appear like wheat flour, in it.”
All comments
Show new comments (0)