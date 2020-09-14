'Even on My Birthday, I’m Going To Train Really Hard’: B-Town Star Ayushmann Khurrana Turns 36

Fans of Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana are finding it irresistible to keep calm during their favourite star’s birthday. Since the star’s wife Tahira Kashyap posted an adorable picture of his cake-smeared face, the social media has been buzzing with wishes from around the world.
However, amid pandemic concerns, the actor-singer is having a quiet celebration in Chandigarh with his family.
View this post on Instagram
Having my cake and eating it too! @ayushmannk #happybirthdaysoulmate
While putting himself through a gruelling training session on his special day for the role of a cross-functional athlete, the actor said:
“I’m currently neck-deep in preparations for my next (film), a progressive love story directed by Abhishek Kapoor. I’m running against time to achieve the desired physique for this film and I know for a fact that I can’t take a single day off from working out. So, even on my birthday, I’m going to train really hard.”
The actor has won millions of hearts with his remarkable performances addressing off-beat subjects over the years, including sperm donation in his film Vicky Donor, erectile dysfunction in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, premature balding in Bala, and gay romance in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.
But he is in no mood to leave any stone unturned in his efforts to surprise everyone again.
“It has been really tough to push myself this much because I want a certain transformation for myself. I have a certain expectation and I want audiences to see something new about me,” he said.
Many fans on Monday took to social media to wish the actor a happy birthday.
Happy birthday to my Favorite Btown star❤️— Abhishek (@its_abhishek7) September 14, 2020
Motivation for millons of young film Aspirants.
Ayushman bhava HitMechine #AyushmannKhurrana#HappyBirthdayAyushmannKhurrana pic.twitter.com/SY5Sz9AZuk
Happy birthday @ayushmannk sir😊— Anjali (@anjali_410) September 14, 2020
One of the best actors of Bollywood ❤#HappyBirthdayAyushmannKhurrana #AyushmannKhurrana pic.twitter.com/dL9KuHaIWn
#HappyBirthdayAyushmannKhurrana @ayushmannk mere lie tum kafi hai 💛💛🥺 pic.twitter.com/dtnJPiE7bE— RJMA. (@RA0SRK) September 14, 2020
