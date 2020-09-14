Register
09:14 GMT14 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A silhouette of a man in front of multiple screens

    From PM Modi to Top Bureaucrats: Chinese Tech Firm Snooping on 10,000 Indians, Report Suggests

    © CC0
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105888/97/1058889789_0:100:1920:1180_1200x675_80_0_0_786034105eedbf5554487eb099ae588c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202009141080450022-from-pm-modi-to-top-bureaucrats-chinese-tech-firm-snooping-on-10000-indians-report-suggests/

    In June, research reports suggested that India saw a 300 percent spike in cyber-attacks from China against the backdrop of ongoing border tensions between the two nuclear-powered neighbours since April. While India has banned 233 Chinese apps, citing national security reasons, India's public figures are reportedly still under China’s snoop-radar.

    China’s Shenzen-based data mining firm Zhenhua Data has been selling the minute details of more than 10,000 Indian citizens and organisations, including the country's President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress party interim President Sonia Gandhi and their families, among others, as part of its “global database of foreign targets”, The Indian Express reported on Monday, citing an internal investigation.

    Several Indian Cabinet Ministers and state chiefs including Ravi Shankar Prasad, Nirmala Sitharaman, Smriti Irani, Mamta Banerjee, Uddhav Thackrey, and Shivraj Singh Chauhan have also been named in Zhenhua’s “target” list. Additionally, many eminent bureaucrats, journalists, actors, judges, scientists, sports figures and defence personnel are among the targets.

    According to the report, the Chinese company, which bills itself as the “pioneer in using Big Data in Hybrid Warfare” was registered in 2018 with links to the government and military. It has at least 20 processing units across different countries but data is reportedly stored on a Chinese server as part of a massive worldwide collection.

    In a bid to monitor “targets”, the company reportedly uses non-military means to obtain and manipulate information, in line with the Chinese government agenda. Under a process it calls “personal information and relationship mining”, Zhenhua collects the  information of high profile people from multiple sources including the web, social media platforms, research papers, mentions, articles, documents and more.  

    A member of National Students' Union of India (NSUI) holds a placard during a protest against China, in Ahmedabad, India, June 18, 2020.
    © REUTERS / Amit Dave
    China's WTO Threats Won't Work, India Has Valid Defence Concerning National Security: Analysts
    As part of its reported “threat intelligence services”, the Shenzen-based tech firm also maintains records of the associations of these targeted individuals with the public as well as with organisations.

    Commenting on The Indian Express report, titled “China is Watching”, senior cyber security expert Achen Jhaker told Sputnik that a revelation like this, which puts China under the spotlight for unlawfully sniffing around foreign citizens, is “not at all surprising”.

    “It is not at all surprising news that China is keeping tabs on individuals using open intelligence. It has been their old habit to snoop around. These days many tools are available to find out who is doing what on open Internet and create a basic profile of that individual. China is doing the same, they have been profiling VVIP individuals in our country for their benefit for quite some time now,” Jhaker underscored.

    The cyber security analyst also claimed that India banning a string of Chinese apps could mark a dent in the country’s “grand snoop plans”, but warned that New Delhi needs to try and be one step ahead of them.

    Over the past few months, the tech war between China and the US along with its allies has intensified. Citing national security reasons, several countries including India, the US and the UK have also been taking stringent measures to repel Chinese influence.

    The Indian Express’s report on Monday has garnered mixed reactions from the readers. While some have expressed disdain at China’s “shamelessness”, others have questioned Indian authorities about their further line of action against what they views as Beijing's cyber warfare.

    ​The report comes against the backdrop of unprecedented border tensions between India and China after both sides accused each other of violating the loosely demarcated Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Galwan Valley in Ladakh in April. 

    India China flags
    © CC0
    India-China Enter Fifth Month of Border Stand-Off in Ladakh With Another Clash

    A total of 20 Indian soldiers were killed in brutal hand-to-hand combat on the night of 15-16 June, after which the border woes between the nations worsened.

    Amid the persisting standoff with China at the Line of Actual Control (LAC), India has witnessed a 300 percent jump in hack attacks allegedly carried out by China-backed hackers, Cyfirma, a Singapore-based cyber research firm, claimed in its latest report.

    Tags:
    Sputnik News, Sputnik, Narendra Modi, Narendra Modi, cybercrime, cyber war, cyberwar, cyber, spying, spying, spying, spy, spy, spy, China, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    On Guard for the Country: Iran Holds Annual Military Drills in Gulf of Oman
    Truth Bombs Galore
    Truth Bombs Galore
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse