Indian Markets Jump, Sensex Up 325 Points in Opening Trading on Vaccine Hopes, New Mutual Fund Rules

The resumption of human trials of a COVID-19 vaccine by AstraZeneca and new guidelines issued by the Indian equity regulator boosted investor sentiment on Monday, firing up the major stocks.
The Bombay Stock Exchange's 30-share benchmark index, Sensex, gained 325 points in early trading on Monday and roses to 39,180. The wider 50-share index of the National Stock Exchange was up by 80 points to trade at the 11,545 level.
The stock marketswere also pushed by recent guidelines from the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI), requiring higher allocations by mutual funds in small-cap and mid-cap companies.
The investor sentiment was likewise boosted by hopes of an early vaccine as pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca announced over the weekend that it is resuming the human trials of its COVID-19 drug. The trials were halted by the company following unexplained illness in one of the volunteers last week.
All comments
Show new comments (0)