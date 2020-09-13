Register
07:07 GMT13 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Lockdown-Related Distress, Unemployment Forcing Ever More Indians to Commit Suicides

    Lockdown-Related Distress, Unemployment Forcing Ever More Indians to Commit Suicide

    © CC0
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080433778_0:408:1280:1128_1200x675_80_0_0_ef058d956fa8ec576eb54da71c2c6e61.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202009131080432201-lockdown-related-distress-unemployment-forcing-ever-more-indians-to-commit-suicide/

    India’s suicide rate is reported to be the highest in the region, at 16.5 cases for every 100,000 people. Official records from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), show that it rose by 3.4 percent in 2019.

    Vanshul Nijhawan, a 26-year-old journalism graduate from an Indian university, killed himself at his New Delhi home in the first week of August, just three months after being laid-off by his employer in Goa.

    “He always had a smile on his face. That’s how I would like to remember him,” Manoj Sharma , Nijhawan‘s former college professor told Sputnik.

    Sharma revealed that even though Nijhawan was anxious due to not having a job, he never felt that he was about to end his life. “I had been in touch with him before he ended his life. Sitting at home all day due to lockdown restrictions weighed on his mind,” recalled Sharma.

    “I think it was not just the job but perhaps other reasons were weighing upon him since he returned from Goa,” said one of Nijhawan’s friends who requested anonymity.

    Dr. Soumitra Pathare, a psychiatrist, has been working towards removing the taboo associated with suicide in conservative Indian societies.

    Since lockdown, which began on 25 March, he says a lot of depressed patients have approached him for online counselling sessions.

    A man sits alone at the window of a Chawl during a lockdown to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus at Lower Parel area in Mumbai, India, Sunday, April 5, 2020.
    © AP Photo / Rajanish Kakade
    A man sits alone at the window of a Chawl during a lockdown to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus at Lower Parel area in Mumbai, India, Sunday, April 5, 2020.

    “Anecdotal reports suggest more people have been seeking professional help for mental health-related issues during the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown,” Dr. Pathare told Sputnik from Pune city.

    According to data reported by the Centre for Monitoring the Indian Economy (CMIE), an economic think tank in Mumbai, nearly 21 million Indians lost their jobs between April and August in the wake of the economic slump due to restrictions on trade and business activities.

    “Unemployment is a major source of distress among Indian youths. Many of our graduates were already reeling from rising unemployment until the lockdown happened. Now, the situation is grimmer,” Anupam, a leader of pan-India youth movement Yuva Halla Bol, told Sputnik.

    Blaming the government for not providing enough employment opportunities for the youth, Anupam said that the situation needs to be reversed to prevent further chaos. “We have just accounted for job losses in the formal sector. The situation in the informal sector is worse. I can tell you from my experience of working with youth at the ground-level,” he said, citing CMIE data.

    Informal Sector Woes

    A 2018 study by the International Labour Organisation showed that as many as 81 percent of Indians work in the informal sector. Despite an apparent lack of government oversight in the informal sector, the human costs of lockdown are already visible.

    Raghubir Singh, 52, who hung himself on 21 June, used to work as a daily-wage earner at a leather manufacturing unit in Agra, 200-km from New Delhi. “All I had was INR 25,000 (approx $340) in cash. Entire money has been spent on rent and food during the lockdown. There is nothing left now. I don’t know how I will manage. Because of the economic distress, I have no other option left but to commit suicide,” wrote Singh in his suicide note, seen by Sputnik.

    Almost 65 percent of leather footwear sold in the Indian market is manufactured in Agra. Famous for its Taj Mahal monument, Agra also accounts for nearly 46 percent of leather footwear exports.

    Suresh Chand Soni, a lawyer in Agra, who also runs a grassroots non-profit Support India Welfare Group to help people in the lowest rung of the caste system said: “The daily wagers’ incomes have more or less dried up in absence of any work. Wouldn’t that weigh on the entire family and affect their nutritional and emotional security, besides finances?”  

    “There are already three families who I know of locally, whose main breadwinner committed suicide due to lack of means. Now, women from the lower castes are being forced to prostitute themselves for survival,” he lamented.

    He said he shudders to think of the environment the children in these families are growing up in.

    Sadly, it seems the emotional turbulence caused by rising unemployment, one of the blowbacks of the COVID-induced lockdown, is driving a growing number of Indians to end their lives.

    Related:

    ‘Stimulus Package Equal to GDP of Pakistan’, India Retorts in Stinging Response to Imran Khan’s Help
    World Suicide Prevention Day: Bollywood Celebs Say Change in Social Mindset Will Help Avoid Tragedy
    Sudden Death of B-Town Actor Sushant Singh Rajput Spotlights High Suicide Rate in India
    Tags:
    stress, mental health, mental health issues, depression, Unemployment, Agra, COVID-19, India, lockdown
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 5 - 11 September
    Truth Bombs Galore
    Truth Bombs Galore
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse