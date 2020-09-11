Watch: Robbers Sanitise Hands, Follow Covid Protocol Before Robbing Jewellery Store in India

CCTV footage from a jewellery store in the Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh, caught the moments when three robbers casually walked into a shop and robbed it while following full Covid-19 protocol.
The robbers entered the store wearing masks and sanitized their hands before pulling out pistols from their pockets. The sanitizer was offered to the robber by the store workers, thinking they were regular customers.
In UP's Aligarh, scene at a jewellery shop:— Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) September 11, 2020
The three men soon broke into action and pointed their guns at the customers while their associates proceeded to stuff their bags with jewellery.
The robbers looted jewellery allegedly worth INR 40,00,000 ($54,419) in less than half a minute.
Meanwhile, three customers at the store, including a woman, sat calmly watching the heist unfold in front of them while the scared store worker is seen sitting with folded hands.
Police have initiated a probe into the matter with the help of CCTV footage and witnesses.
