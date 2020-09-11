Bollywood's Ayushmann, Who Broke Taboo on Sperm Donation, Turns UNICEF Hero to End Child Violence

Vicky Donor movie actor Ayushmann Khurrana has taken up a new mission to promote rights for every child and advocate an end to violence against children.
He took to social media and wrote, “My childhood memories always put a smile on my face. But for many children, their childhood remains incomplete. As a @unicefindia Celebrity Advocate, join me to #ENDviolence against children in India.”
Voicing his concern for children who never get to experience a safe childhood, Ayushmann said: "Everyone deserves the best start in life. As I watch my children play in the safety and happiness of our home, I think about all the children who never get to experience a safe childhood and grow up with violence at home or outside."
Saying that Ayushmann is the best person to take this mission forward in India, the UNICEF representative in India Dr. Yasmin Ali Haque said:
"He is an actor who challenges the boundary of every role he plays, and will bring sensitivity, passion and a powerful voice for every child."
