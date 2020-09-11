Register
09:10 GMT11 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A bird flies past a Reliance Industries logo installed on its mart in Ahmedabad, India January 16, 2017

    ‘It Makes No Sense’: Rumours Of $20 Bln Reliance-Amazon Partnership in India Rejected By ‘Sources’

    © REUTERS / Amit Dave
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104977/39/1049773952_0:244:3500:2213_1200x675_80_0_0_317a6e7b36ba095ae9653f57c9252947.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202009111080426713-it-makes-no-sense-rumours-of-20-bln-reliance-amazon-partnership-in-india-rejected-by-sources/

    Bloomberg earlier reported that India’s oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance, headed by world’s seventh-richest man Mukesh Ambani, was considering a partnership with US-based e-commerce giant Amazon, led by the world’s richest man, Jeff Bezos. The report claimed that Ambani could be selling a 40% stake of Reliance Retail to Bezos for $20 billion.

    While no official statement from either company has officially confirmed or denied the speculations, sources from Reliance have dismissed rumours of a deal with Amazon, saying that it makes no sense for either party to establish partnerships or collaborations, news agency AFP reported late on Thursday.

    As Reliance is trying to snatch away a chunk of India’s lucrative online shopping business from Walmart-owned-Flipkart and Amazon, the anonymous source has called the Bloomberg report “incorrect”.

    A customer selects his number of Reliance Jio Infocomm 4G mobile services in Mumbai on September 6, 2016
    © AFP 2020 / INDRANIL MUKHERJEE
    Why Are Global Investors Chasing India's Reliance Industries With Multi-Billion Dollar Investments?
    If the rumoured partnership between Amazon and Reliance eventually comes through, it would be the first of its kind --- in terms of the hefty capital of $20 billion – for India.

    Bloomberg reported on Thursday that Reliance, owned by Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani, had offered Amazon, owned by Jeff Bezos, a 40-percent stake in its retail subsidiary RRVL.

    In recent months, the telecom and retail arm of Ambani’s Reliance Industries have roped in mega-investments worth over $15 billion from global companies like Facebook, Google, and a number of several US-based equity firms.

    Earlier this year, Reliance became India’s first and only company to have a market capitalisation of $160 billion.

    Tags:
    Jeff Bezos, Amazon, Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries, Reliance Defence, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Futuristic Design of Moscow's New Metro Station by Zaha Hadid Architects
    Truth Bombs Galore
    Truth Bombs Galore
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse