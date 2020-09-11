China Did Not Provide Credible Explanation for Massive Deployment at Border - Indian Gov't Sources

India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi met on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Moscow on Thursday. The two addressed simmering border tensions and agreed to abide by existing accords and protocol along the LAC.

During the foreign ministers' meet, the Chinese side failed to provide a credible explanation for the amassing of Chinese troops with equipment along the border, Indian government sources have revealed.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi outlined the country's stern position on the tense situation along the de facto border with India.

“It is important to move back all personnel and equipment that have trespassed,” the statement issued by the Chinese Foreign Ministry reads.

However, New Delhi has categorically denied the accusation that its frontline troops have crossed the LAC.

Despite certain differences, the two foreign ministers have agreed upon guidelines to ensure peace in the region, but their viability in the contested region is yet to be seen.

Since April, there have been five face-offs between Indian and Chinese troops along their border , including a violent clash in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed and the first incident involving live fire in decades along the border. Both sides have accused each other of engaging in provocative actions.

Meanwhile, satellite images have allegedly shown a massive build-up of China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) on the South Bank of Pangong Lake, where the two sides engaged in physical altercations near Chushul overnight on 29-30 August.

The border stand-off began in the last week of April and since then, the two sides have engaged in several rounds of diplomatic and military-level talks for the disengagement of troops along the loosely-demarcated border.