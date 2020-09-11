Register
06:05 GMT11 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Soldiers of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) get ready for the military parade to commemorate the 90th anniversary of the foundation of the army at Zhurihe military training base in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, China, July 30, 2017

    China Did Not Provide Credible Explanation for Massive Deployment at Border - Indian Gov't Sources

    © REUTERS / China Daily
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105602/74/1056027400_0:183:3500:2151_1200x675_80_0_0_c5cce4fee49aabf150c01cf6a493aaf5.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202009111080425628-china-did-not-provide-credible-explanation-for-massive-deployment-at-border---indian-govt-sources/

    India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi met on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Moscow on Thursday. The two addressed simmering border tensions and agreed to abide by existing accords and protocol along the LAC.

    During the foreign ministers' meet, the Chinese side failed to provide a credible explanation for the amassing of Chinese troops with equipment along the border, Indian government sources have revealed.   

    India China flags
    © CC0
    India-China Enter Fifth Month of Border Stand-Off in Ladakh With Another Clash
    "The presence of such a large concentration of troops was not in accordance with the 1993 and 1996 Agreements and has created flash points along the Line of Actual Control," India told China during the meeting. While both sides have agreed to "comprehensive disengagement", Indian government sources told Sputnik that during the meeting, which lasted more than two hours, Beijing failed to make many changes to its stated position.

    Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi outlined the country's stern position on the tense situation along the de facto border with India.

    “It is important to move back all personnel and equipment that have trespassed,” the statement issued by the Chinese Foreign Ministry reads.

    However, New Delhi has categorically denied the accusation that its frontline troops have crossed the LAC.

    Despite certain differences, the two foreign ministers have agreed upon guidelines to ensure peace in the region, but their viability in the contested region is yet to be seen.

    People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China soldiers line up after participating in an anti-terror drill during the Sixth India-China Joint Training exercise Hand in Hand 2016 at HQ 330 Infantry Brigade, in Aundh in Pune district, some 145km southeast of Mumbai, on November 25, 2016.
    © AFP 2020 / INDRANIL MUKHERJEE
    China Amasses Troops, Continues Massive Build-up North and South of Pangong Lake – Report
    Since April, there have been five face-offs between Indian and Chinese troops along their border, including a violent clash in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed and the first incident involving live fire in decades along the border. Both sides have accused each other of engaging in provocative actions. 

    Meanwhile, satellite images have allegedly shown a massive build-up of China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) on the South Bank of Pangong Lake, where the two sides engaged in physical altercations near Chushul overnight on 29-30 August.

    The border stand-off began in the last week of April and since then, the two sides have engaged in several rounds of diplomatic and military-level talks for the disengagement of troops along the loosely-demarcated border.

    Related:

    History Indicates China Unlikely to Shy Away From Military Conflicts With India, Analysts Say
    Foreign Ministers of Russia, India, China Stress Importance of 'Common Development'
    India, China Agree to Protect Existing Border Agreements, Avoid Escalation of Tensions
    Tags:
    Wang Yi, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, border, China, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Futuristic Design of Moscow's New Metro Station by Zaha Hadid Architects
    Truth Bombs Galore
    Truth Bombs Galore
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse