11:46 GMT10 September 2020
    Indian actress Kangana Ranaut

    Security Boosted Outside Kangana Ranaut's Mumbai House After She Insulted Maharashtra's State Chief

    India
    by
    Earlier this week, Bollywood Actress Kangana Ranaut was provided with a Y-plus category security detail by the Indian Home Ministry in the wake of a row over remarks in which she likened Mumbai to the part of Kashmir which is controlled by Pakistan. The Maharashtrastate state ruling party, Shiv Sena, has slammed the actress for her statements.

    Heavy security arrangements have been put in place outside Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's residence and bungalow-turned-office in India's financial capital, Mumbai, a police official said on Thursday.

    According to a senior police official, a police van with officials has been deployed outside her residence in Mumbai's Khar area to tackle any unwelcome incidents. 

    "Women constables are also a part of the team. Besides, outside her Pali Hill Bungalow, which was partially demolished by the civic body yesterday, similar security arrangements have been made," the Mumbai police official said.

    The heavy security arrangements have been made after the actress returned to Mumbai on Wednesday, hours after the Maharashtra state government's Shiv Sena-ruled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished illegal alterations she'd made to her bungalow-turned-office.

    On Wednesday, she criticised Maharashtra's State Chief , Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, saying his "ego will be destroyed" the way her house had been demolished. 

    Thousands of people went to the Mumbai airport to protest against her with black flags for comparing Mumbai to “Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir” (a reference to the Pakistani part of Kashmir) and received death threats.

    Some of them were there to support her statements against Maharashtra State’s ruling political party Shiv Sena and Bollywood’s drug culture, that she had earlier exposed.

    The actress has also been exempted by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) from the 14-day home quarantine rule for those arriving from outside the state.

    Ever since the suspected suicide of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead at his residence in Mumbai on 14 June, Kangana has been raising her voice to condemn nepotism and drug abuse in the film industry.

    Tags:
    security, Indian Home Ministry, Maharashtra, Bollywood, Kashmir, Pakistan, Mumbai
    Votre message a été envoyé!
