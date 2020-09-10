Here's To The Mighty Jungle King: Watch What India's Famous Bengal Tiger Gets For Lunch

Susanta Nanda, an officer from the Indian Forest Services (IFS), posted a thrilling video on Twitter showing a rare sight of a Bengal Tiger, dragging a hunted calf for lunch.
In the caption, Nanda revealed that the tiger's jaws are powerful enough to drag heavy prey almost effortlessly. The dramatic soundtrack in the backdrop of the reel certainly gave us goosebumps!
The strength of the tiger is awe inspiring. It drags a cow through the sheer power of its mouth. Not without the reason that it’s the king....— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) September 10, 2020
From a central Indian Tiger Reserve.
A rare footage shared by Surya Keshari👍 pic.twitter.com/qohUm1ubeu
