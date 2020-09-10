Register
11:46 GMT10 September 2020
    Rafale fighter jets receive a water cannon salute during its induction ceremony at an air force station in Ambala, India, September 10, 2020

    Indian Defence Minister Says Rafale Jets' Induction Will Help in Ongoing Border Stand-off With China

    © REUTERS / ADNAN ABIDI
    India
    by
    As the situation at the border with China remains heated due to a stand-off in Eastern Ladakh, India's air force welcomed five French-made Rafale fighter jets with a formal induction on Thursday. The situation has turned tense after a 7 September incident when shots were fired along the border for the first time in decades.

    Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has called the induction of five Rafale fighter jets into the Indian Air Force an “important step in light of the prevailing security conditions” that “have been created along India’s borders”.

    Making an oblique reference to the current border stand-off with China, Singh said: “The induction of Rafale is a strong message for the world and especially for those who challenge India’s sovereignty”. Emphasising the multi-role capabilities of Rafale, Singh said the fighter jets can perform a variety of tasks including air superiority missions and precision strikes against enemies.

    India in June urged France to ensure the delivery of the first batch of Rafale jets by July. But the delivery was delayed due to a halt in production due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

    Rafale at Aero India 2017
    © CC BY-SA 4.0 / Aksveer / Rafale at Aero India 2017
    France Affirms its Commitment to Ensure Timely Delivery of Rafale Jets, Indian Defence Minister Says
    Expressing support for India during the induction ceremony on Thursday, French Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly said that with the Rafale aircraft “in strategic terms, India will have an edge over the entire region to defend itself and protect its people”.

    France offered “steadfast and friendly support” to New Delhi when 20 soldiers of the Indian Army were killed during a violent face-off with People’s Liberation Army troops on 15 June.

    Border Tensions So Far

    India-China border tensions began in the last week of April when India accused Chinese troops of crossing the Line of Actual Control. This was followed by an altercation near the Naku La sector (near the Muguthang Valley) in Sikkim and another face-off in Ladakh. Soldiers from both sides sustained injuries. 

    The two sides were holding military level talks to diffuse the border situation when the violent face-off occurred in June, resulting in a heavy military build-up on both sides of the border.
    India has moved military assets including its short-range quick air missile defence system, the C-17 Globemaster, and Boeing’s P-8A Poseidon, MiG-29K fighter jets, and Tejas to its northern border.
    IAF Tejas
    © CC BY-SA 2.0 / Venkat Mangudi / IAF Tejas
    IAF Tejas

    India has also urged Russia to speed the delivery of its S-400 air defence missile systems, after Boeing recently delivered five multi-role Apaches to the Indian Air Force.

    Current Situation

    In the last 10 days, India and China were involved in another skirmish in the Chushul valley, and shots were fired along the border for the first time in decades. Satellite images continue to show massive military build-up in the north and south of Pangong Tso in the Eastern Ladakh sector.

    Last week, defence ministers of both the countries met in Moscow on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation defence ministers’ meet but this did not result in any lessening of tensions at the border. India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is believed to be set to hold bilateral talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Moscow.

