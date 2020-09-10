Major Tragedy Averted as Indian Security Forces Detect IED in Kashmir

Indian security forces on Thursday morning detected an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district, officials said.
They said that a major tragedy was averted by the timely detection of the IED by a road-opening party of local police and the Indian Army’s 32 Rashtriya Rifles in the Chatloor area on Baramulla-Handwara Road.
A senior official of the security forces told Sputnik that the IED was concealed in a sand bag, placed near a bus stop at Chatloora in the Dangiwacha area of the district.
"It is learnt that the IED was planted by terrorists to target security forces. A bomb disposal squad was rushed to the spot, which destroyed the IED without causing any damage," the officials said, requesting anonymity.
Officials of the security forces are now sanitising the area.
A similar IED was found by security forces in Kashmir on Monday which was also safely defused, officials added.
