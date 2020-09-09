'Lights, Camera, Action': Indians Mock China's Live Fire Drill Video On Twitter Amid Border Woes

Global Times, China's state-run media on Wednesday posted a video of People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers practicing their live fire drills with missile-gun integrated weapon systems, combined strike systems and all-dimensional assaults.
A brigade under the #PLA Tibet Military Command conducted live-fire drills at an altitude of more than 4,900 meters; they included precise strikes with missile-gun integrated weapon systems, combined strike systems, and all-dimensional assaults, among others. pic.twitter.com/wt38kCxzWZ— Global Times (@globaltimesnews) September 9, 2020
What was perhaps aimed at evoking praise for the Chinese military through a video clip, actually started garnering sarcastic online reactions and memes from Indian netizens, who described it as a "put up show" at the clap of "lights, camera, action"..
Last time at SCO military exercise. Made in China LOL 🤣 pic.twitter.com/BwDWUwtJlW— Siddhant Singh Bisen (@simply_siddhant) September 9, 2020
Indian army sitting on heights and watching pic.twitter.com/25JmdgMXbV— Veer Bhadra (@sanghifromsouth) September 9, 2020
Chinese PLA after seeing retaliatory action from Indian army @adgpi pic.twitter.com/n8OWktV8eg— Chaanakya (@aChaanakya) September 9, 2020
We knew how china concerns about money, it just a movie clip, waiting for more clips. pic.twitter.com/r7RwPASstB— Karthik Rajendran (@karthik171186) September 9, 2020
Fast forwarding actually. Due credit to your very nice editing pic.twitter.com/nSvj09KhJC— Shobhit jadhav (@Jadhav_shobhit) September 9, 2020
India and China are engaged in high-level discussions at different levels to resolve matters, but skirmishes are erupting intermittently, with both sides accusing each other of being at fault.
Most recently, on 8 September, images of dozens of Chinese troops armed with spears, machetes and automatic rifles emerged on social media.
Thats in movie, but in real see below, seems pla from stone age. pic.twitter.com/CwrJeViE6c— vaibhav mallik (@VaibhavMallik) September 9, 2020
China has accused the Indian army of launching a provocation by crossing the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the border line dividing the countries.
