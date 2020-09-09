Indian Stock Exchanges Down In Early Trading as Wall Street Sell-Off Continues

Indian equity markets were down at the start of trading as shockwaves continue to emanate from Wall Street following a sell-off in technology shares.
The Bombay Stock Exchange's 30-share benchmark index Sensex was down by 300 points at 38,065 in opening trading on Wednesday compared with Tuesday's close of 38,365.
Similarly, the National Stock Exchange's broader 50-share index, Nifty, was 78 points down at 11,239.
Weak sentiments were triggered by the dumping of technology stocks on Wall Street, which has sent shockwaves through global equity markets.
On Tuesday, the Nasdaq plunged by more than 4 percent, its work performance since March when global equities were impacted by Covid-19. The Dow Jones was down by 6 percent.
Indian stocks that traded in the red included Vodafone, Tata Motors, and Yes Bank.
Sensex heavyweight Reliance Industries Ltd. was up on the back of a $1 billion deal with Silver Lake, which is planning to invest in Reliance Retail.
