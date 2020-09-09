Two Drug Smugglers Killed by Indian Troops Along Border with Pakistan

Two intruders were killed by Indian forces on Wednesday along the border with Pakistan in the western state of Rajasthan. The Border Security Force (BSF), responsible for guarding the international border with Pakistan, has claimed that the incident took place at night on 8-9 September on specific intelligence about narcotics smuggling from Pakistan to Indian side near Khayaliwala post, Sriganganagar, Rajasthan.
“Alert BSF troops foiled a nefarious attempt by armed smugglers and shot dead two smugglers ahead of fence,” the statement issued by the border force said. While searching the area, BSF also recovered pistols, about eight kilograms of narcotics/drugs, a night vision device, and Pakistani currency.
The force claimed that it recovered a national identity card in the name of Shahbaz Ali S/o Mustaq Ahmed from the incident site.
On 22 August, five intruders carrying a huge cache of ammunition and drugs were shot along the Punjab border.
In July this year, Punjab Police claimed to have busted a Pakistan-sponsored drug and illegal arms smuggling racket, arresting four persons, including a BSF constable posted in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir who was part of the ring.
All comments
Show new comments (0)