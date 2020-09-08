Register
10:16 GMT08 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Indian money

    Indian Economy Recovering Better Than I Thought Three Months Ago: BRICS Bank Ex-Chief

    © CC0 / Pixabay
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107188/18/1071881816_0:104:1920:1184_1200x675_80_0_0_610144c56b5a1281a99f1ecaa7674e3c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202009081080396781-indian-economy-recovering-better-than-i-thought-three-months-ago-brics-bank-ex-chief/

    To fight the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a $266 billion stimulus package on 12 May. On its part, the Indian banking regulator, Reserve bank of India also pumped in liquidity worth $127 billion to stabilize the financial markets amid the pandemic.

    Former President of the New Development Bank of the BRICS countries, K V Kamath, on Tuesday said that the Indian economy is recovering better than he would have thought three months ago.

    He was talking to an Indian business news channel.

    Kamath, who submitted a framework for resolution of Covid-19 hit loans to the Reserve Bank of India on Monday, said that jobs will come back once the economy rebounds.

    “Banks should be able to meet the challenges on the retail front with the leeway given by RBI,” Kamath added.

    India reported the worst contraction in economic growth in the last 40 years last week.

    For the months of April-May this year, which comprise the first quarter (trimester) of the current financial year, GDP fell by 23.9 percent, according to data released by the Indian government.

    The economy had been slowing down even before the pandemic hit the country.

    “Last two quarters (April-June and January-March ) were impacted the most due to Covid-19. Virtually all of India was shut over the past two quarters,” Kamath said, adding that almost 72 percent of bank loans were impacted in the period.

    On 6 August, the RBI formed a committee headed by Kamath to suggest a resolution mechanism for companies finding it difficult to repay bank loans on account of disruptions caused by the pandemic.

    Under the resolution mechanism submitted on Monday, the panel has identified 26 sectors for restructuring. These sectors include retail and wholesale trade, textile, roads, engineering, petroleum, coal production and ports and tourism.

    Finance ministry sources estimate that loans worth $115 billion are likely to be restructured in the wake of the pandemic.  

    India has been witnessing a consistent decline in its GDP over the last two years due to issues pertaining to its financial market, and the impact of the US-China trade war. The country’s GDP growth came down from the peak of 8.2 percent in early 2018 to 3.1 percent in January – March this year. 

    Related:

    Will India’s Falling Gold Imports Provide the Midas Touch to India's Pandemic Hit Economy?
    India Must Return Rural Economy to the Forefront of a National Growth Trajectory - Experts
    India’s Congress Party says its Worst Fears on the Economy Confirmed by Central Bank
    Tags:
    pandemic, coronavirus, COVID-19, economic growth, GDP, Economy, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The winner of the Miss MAXIM-2020 beauty and sexuality contest, Oktyabrina Maksimova (Veliky Novgorod) (C) and the finalists
    Sputnik's Best August Photos
    Vote Early, Vote Often
    Vote Early, Vote Often
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse