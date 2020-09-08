Ruling Shiv Sena Files Complaint Against Kangana for Comparing Mumbai to Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been grabbing the headlines ever since the actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his Mumbai apartment on 14 June. Earlier she had blamed Sushant’s suicide on nepotism in the industry.

In a latest controversy, the IT cell of Indian state of Maharashtra’s ruling party Shiv Sena has filed a complained against the award-winning actress Kangana Ranaut, and has demanded that police charge her with sedition for comparing Mumbai to Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

After a Bombay Municipal Corporation team visited Kangana's Office in Pali Hills to check for ‘illegal construction’ on Monday, the actress made it clear that she isn't afraid of anyone.

Movie Mafia today you might break my face n my house using your powerful friends, it will give you momentary happiness but if you are clever you will know my end is my beginning, you will end me here I will rise somewhere else ... trust me it will hurt you even more 🙂 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 7, 2020

​Kangana traded barbs with party leader Sanjay Raut on Twitter after she said that she doesn’t feel safe in Mumbai, and feared the city police more than the “movie mafia”. Raut slammed Kangana for her derogatory comments and asked her to not come back to the city. The actress is currently staying with her family in the northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh.

Responding to Raut, she wrote on Twitter: "Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan-occupied Kashmir? (sic)."

As the actress has claimed she is receiving direct threats from Shiv Sena, Kangana filed a request for security from the government, which was accepted by the Indian home ministry on Monday; elite security (Y Plus) was provided on Monday. The Y-plus plus category entails an 11-person security detail and is offered to VIPs in the country.

Two separate complaints have been filed against Kangana in Mumbai; both applications requested a police First Information Report, alleging sedition.

The 33-year-old actress has turned into a flag-bearer against nepotism in the film industry. She has also been leading a massive social media campaign demanding justice for actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was battling depression and committed suicide on 14 June.