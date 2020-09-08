Register
06:39 GMT08 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut poses for photographs during the trailer launch of the upcoming sports drama Hindi film ‘Panga’ in Mumbai on 23 December 2019.

    Ruling Shiv Sena Files Complaint Against Kangana for Comparing Mumbai to Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir

    © AFP 2020 / SUJIT JAISWAL
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/04/1080368359_0:0:2973:1672_1200x675_80_0_0_809f86693af1c56dd35f6c7ea83d0424.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202009081080395562-ruling-shiv-sena-files-complaint-against-kangana-for-comparing-mumbai-to-pakistan-occupied-kashmir/

    Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been grabbing the headlines ever since the actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his Mumbai apartment on 14 June. Earlier she had blamed Sushant’s suicide on nepotism in the industry.

    In a latest controversy, the IT cell of Indian state of Maharashtra’s ruling party Shiv Sena has filed a complained against the award-winning actress Kangana Ranaut, and has demanded that police charge her with sedition for comparing Mumbai to Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

    After a Bombay Municipal Corporation team visited Kangana's Office in Pali Hills to check for ‘illegal construction’ on Monday, the actress made it clear that she isn't afraid of anyone.

    ​Kangana traded barbs with party leader Sanjay Raut on Twitter after she said that she doesn’t feel safe in Mumbai, and feared the city police more than the “movie mafia”. Raut slammed Kangana for her derogatory comments and asked her to not come back to the city. The actress is currently staying with her family in the northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh.

    Responding to Raut, she wrote on Twitter: "Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan-occupied Kashmir? (sic)."

    As the actress has claimed she is receiving direct threats from Shiv Sena, Kangana filed a request for security from the government, which was accepted by the Indian home ministry on Monday; elite security (Y Plus) was provided on Monday. The Y-plus plus category entails an 11-person security detail and is offered to VIPs in the country.

    Two separate complaints have been filed against Kangana in Mumbai; both applications requested a police First Information Report, alleging sedition.

    The 33-year-old actress has turned into a flag-bearer against nepotism in the film industry. She has also been leading a massive social media campaign demanding justice for actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was battling depression and committed suicide on 14 June.

    Related:

    Actress Kangana Ranaut Calls Out B-Town Stars Ranveer, Ranbir, Vicky Kaushal to Take Drug Test
    Stop Me If You Can, Says Actress Kangana Ranaut to Politicians as She Plans to Return to Mumbai
    Modi Govt Provides Elite Security to B-Wood Star Kangana Ranaut Over 'Open Threats' from Politicians
    Tags:
    Jammu and Kashmir, Mumbai, Bollywood, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The winner of the Miss MAXIM-2020 beauty and sexuality contest, Oktyabrina Maksimova (Veliky Novgorod) (C) and the finalists
    Sputnik's Best August Photos
    Vote Early, Vote Often
    Vote Early, Vote Often
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse