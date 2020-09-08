Watch Adorable Baby Elephant Playing on Heap of Sand, Video Goes Viral

Having the time of his life, this baby elephant can be seen overjoyed when he reached the top of the sand heap, before falling down
This 30-second video clip, which was tweeted recently by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda, has been viewed over 31,400 times, retweeted 350 times and liked by over 2,000 netizens in the last three days.
The satisfaction on baby’s face is better than climbing Mt Everest💚— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) September 4, 2020
(Shared by Sitanshu) pic.twitter.com/YqUgrGNWjc
