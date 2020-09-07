China's Western Theatre Command Claims Retaliation After Indian Troops Use Bullets on Patrol Team

People's Liberation Army (PLA) said in the statement that Indian troops on Monday fired shots at the PLA border patrols who were about to negotiate, describing the incident as "serious military provocations of a very bad nature".
According to the PLA spokesperson Zhang Shuili, India's actions "seriously violated the agreements between China and India, pushing up regional tensions and easily causing misunderstandings and misjudgments".
"We request the Indian side to immediately stop dangerous actions, immediately withdraw cross-line personnel, strictly restrain front-line troops, and strictly investigate and punish personnel who fired shots to ensure that similar incidents do not occur again", Shuili stated.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
