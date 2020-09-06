Indian Actress Samyuktha Hegde Confronted for Wearing Sports Bra in Park - Video

In a harrowing incident, Samyuktha Hegde, an actress from the Kannada film industry in southern India, has accused activist and Congress leader Kavitha Reddy of harassing her and her friends at a park in Bengaluru on Saturday evening for working out in a sports bra in public. Hegde shared a video on Twitter where Reddy can be seen attacking her friend.
"Three of us were working out and Kavitha Reddy suddenly came and tried to assault us, saying that our clothes were wrong and we were doing cabaret instead of working out", the actor was quoted as saying by The Times of India.
Meanwhile, Reddy has dismissed the allegations and said that they got into an argument because the women were playing loud music and abused the security guard when asked to stop. She termed the matter a "cheap publicity stunt" and a "smear campaign" against her.
Twitter is divided because even in the 21st century there are people who believe that women should cover themselves from head-to-toe while heading out in public.
Some netizens are wondering that if something like this can happen to a celebrity and local-language speaking person, then what may happen to ordinary women if they workout in a sports bra in public.
