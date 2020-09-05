Register
08:38 GMT05 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    An Indian fighter jet flies over a mountain range in Leh, the joint capital of the union territory of Ladakh bordering China, on September 2, 2020.

    US President Trump Calls Indo-China Border Flare-Up 'Nasty', Reiterates Mediation Offer

    © AFP 2020 / MOHD ARHAAN ARCHER
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 12
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/05/1080372036_0:36:3073:1764_1200x675_80_0_0_85fcbccd133345f0f605786976c51b33.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202009051080372380-us-president-trump-calls-indo-china-border-flare-up-nasty-reiterates-mediation-offer/

    India and China have been engaged in a standoff at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the eastern Ladakh sector since late April which saw its climax on 15 June with a bloody skirmish between the armies of the two countries in which 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives.

    US President Donald Trump has called the ongoing tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh between India and China a "very nasty" situation and reiterated his offer to mediate in the border dispute

    Trump said, "While we are at it, we are talking about China and India, they are going at it pretty good on the border, as you know. It has been very nasty. If we can do anything, we would love to get involved and help. And we are talking to both countries about that".

    "And we stand ready to help, with respect to China and India", Trump added.

    Trump offered to act as a mediator in the dispute in June too when a bloody clash between the Indian Army and the Chinese People's Liberation Army broke out on 15 June that resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers.

    Calling the situation very tough, Trump said at the time, "We're talking to India. We're talking to China. They've got a big problem there".

    Trump's second offer to step in comes at a time when, according to New Delhi, fresh attempts have been made by the Chinese Army to unilaterally alter the status quo by occupying high-altitude regions at certain points in Pangong Lake in the Ladakh sector overnight on 29-30 August and 31 August.

    According to the Indian Army, New Delhi took pre-emptive measures and foiled attempts by the Chinese Army to occupy strategically important heights in the area of the lake. After China's alleged move, Indian Army Chief MM Naravane said, "The situation is tense but it could be resolved fully through talks".

    Trump's statement also comes against the backdrop of Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wai Fenghe on Friday in Moscow. Ahead of the meeting, Singh said, "peace and security in the region demanded an atmosphere of trust, non-aggression, peaceful resolution of differences, and respect of international rules".

    Meanwhile, apart from beefing up its troops in the Ladakh sector, India has retaliated to what it described as Chinese "aggression" on the border through business and trade curbs. New Delhi imposed a number of trade restrictions on Chinese imports and banned over 200 mobile apps, including popular ones like PubG and TikTok, citing national security concerns.

    While maintaining that it cannot be "business as usual" unless peace is restored in areas along the border with China, Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla said normal bilateral relations will be affected.

    "There is a linkage between what is happening on the border and our larger relationship and that in fact I think is very, very evident", Shringla said, addressing a virtual event in New Delhi on Friday.

    "We have had an unprecedented situation on the India-China border. We've not had this situation since 1962, we've not lost lives in the last 40 years, it is an unprecedented situation. We have also seen there has been a unilateral attempt that seems to be an effort to change facts on the ground. We'll be firm and resolute in resisting this", Shringla added.

    Related:

    Modi Gov't Issues High Alert on China Border as Indian Troops Capture Strategic Hilltops in Ladakh
    India Reportedly Deploys Troops to Arunachal Border Amid Boiling Tensions With China in Ladakh
    BJP Leader Indicates Retaliation as Indian Army Chief Arrives in Ladakh Amid Tensions with China
    Tags:
    border dispute, Ladakh region, China, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The winner of the Miss MAXIM-2020 beauty and sexuality contest, Oktyabrina Maksimova (Veliky Novgorod) (C) and the finalists
    Sputnik's Best August Photos
    Vote Early, Vote Often
    Vote Early, Vote Often
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse