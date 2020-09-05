Stop Me If You Can, Says Actress Kangana Ranaut to Politicians as She Plans to Return to Mumbai

After stirring a war with the superstars of Bollywood and exposing the dark underbelly of the industry's rampant drug culture, actress Kangana Ranaut has now got into an even bigger clash.

This time, it’s with the Mumbai Police and various politicians from the Maharashtra government, as the Bollywood actress took a jibe at them for providing her security and compared Mumbai to the Pakistani side of Kashmir.

Kangana Ranaut recently took to Twitter to share that she feels “more scared of Mumbai Police now than movie mafia goons in Mumbai,” and requested for security from either the Himachal Pradesh state government, where she is currently residing, or directly from the Central government.

Thank you for your concern sir, I am actually more scared of Mumbai police now than movie mafia goons, in Mumbai I would need security either from HP government or directly from the Centre, No Mumbai police please 🙏 https://t.co/cXEcn8RrdV — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 30, 2020

​Her tweet didn’t go down well with politician Sanjay Raut of Maharashtra's ruling Shiv Sena party, who reacted to the comments by asking her not to come back to Mumbai.

Considering this as “an open threat”, Kangana replied by saying that Mumbai feels like “Pakistan Occupied Kashmir”, referring to the Pakistani side of Kashmir. She gave an open challenge to everyone that she will be returning to Mumbai on 9 September and dared anyone to stop her.

I see many people are threatening me to not come back to Mumbai so I have now decided to travel to Mumbai this coming week on 9th September, I will post the time when I land at the Mumbai airport, kisi ke baap mein himmat hai toh rok le 🙂 https://t.co/9706wS2qEd — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 4, 2020

​Having set the internet on fire, Kangana has been bombarded with trolls and threats from a lot of people on Twitter.

She also criticised Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh for stating that she has no right to stay in the state and that strict action can be taken against the actress.

He is taking his own calls on my democratic rights, from POK to Taliban in one day 🙂 https://t.co/oUZ5M7VKAf — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 4, 2020

​Actress Renuka Shahane also slammed Kangana Ranaut for drawing parallels between Mumbai and the Pakistan-administered Kashmir, saying that her “comparison was really in bad taste”.

Dear @KanganaTeam I am all for criticizing Govts. But "why Mumbai is feeling like POK" seems to me like a direct comparison between Mumbai & POK. Your comparison was really in bad taste. As a Mumbaikar I did not like it! Maybe it was naive of me to expect any better from you. https://t.co/E9feLKsurv — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) September 3, 2020

Since then, there has been no stopping the trolling she is getting for her remarks.

After Sushant and Sadhus murder now beating my posters with chappals for my opinions on administration, it seems Mumbai is addicted to blood🙂 https://t.co/dWRSnL6NCE — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 4, 2020

​While several Bollywood celebrities, including Dia Mirza, Ritesh Deshmukh, Hansal Mehta and Meera Chopra, have defended Mumbai and its police force in response to Kangana's claim, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri sided with her in a series of tweets.

Maharashtra govt and Mumbai Police should stop using Bollywood junkies for image makeover.



Instead, they should focus on Covid, potholes, anti-India mafia and Pakistan sponsored narco-terrorism.



Balasaheb would have done that. — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) September 4, 2020

Only those who are against the cleaning up of Bollywood would have any issue with @KanganaTeam

It’s very obvious.



As far as Mah Govt is concerned they sent Mum Police to my house to intimidate & shut me up after I tweeted on Palghar Sadhus and inefficiency in tackling Covid. — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) September 4, 2020

Going by the rage it has created online, this controversy may last a while in Mumbai, particularly in film circles.