04:01 GMT05 September 2020
    Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut poses for photographs during the trailer launch of the upcoming sports drama Hindi film ‘Panga’ in Mumbai on December 23, 2019.

    Stop Me If You Can, Says Actress Kangana Ranaut to Politicians as She Plans to Return to Mumbai

    © AFP 2020 / SUJIT JAISWAL
    India
    After stirring a war with the superstars of Bollywood and exposing the dark underbelly of the industry's rampant drug culture, actress Kangana Ranaut has now got into an even bigger clash.

    This time, it’s with the Mumbai Police and various politicians from the Maharashtra government, as the Bollywood actress took a jibe at them for providing her security and compared Mumbai to the Pakistani side of Kashmir.

    Kangana Ranaut recently took to Twitter to share that she feels “more scared of Mumbai Police now than movie mafia goons in Mumbai,” and requested for security from either the Himachal Pradesh state government, where she is currently residing, or directly from the Central government.

    ​Her tweet didn’t go down well with politician Sanjay Raut of Maharashtra's ruling Shiv Sena party, who reacted to the comments by asking her not to come back to Mumbai. 

    Considering this as “an open threat”, Kangana replied by saying that Mumbai feels like “Pakistan Occupied Kashmir”, referring to the Pakistani side of Kashmir. She gave an open challenge to everyone that she will be returning to Mumbai on 9 September and dared anyone to stop her.

    ​Having set the internet on fire, Kangana has been bombarded with trolls and threats from a lot of people on Twitter.

    She also criticised Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh for stating that she has no right to stay in the state and that strict action can be taken against the actress.

    ​Actress Renuka Shahane also slammed Kangana Ranaut for drawing parallels between Mumbai and the Pakistan-administered Kashmir, saying that her “comparison was really in bad taste”.

    Since then, there has been no stopping the trolling she is getting for her remarks.

    ​While several Bollywood celebrities, including Dia Mirza, Ritesh Deshmukh, Hansal Mehta and Meera Chopra, have defended Mumbai and its police force in response to Kangana's claim, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri sided with her in a series of tweets.

    Going by the rage it has created online, this controversy may last a while in Mumbai, particularly in film circles. 

    Bollywood
    Votre message a été envoyé!
