Indian Players Likely to Find PUBG Alternative in Action Game FAU-G, B-Town's Akshay Kumar Announces

Amid the ongoing Indo-China border tensions, New Delhi has banned a total of 233 Chinese apps, citing national security reasons.

As the #BoycottMadeinChina movement is gaining momentum in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged fellow countrymen to take the South Asian nation towards “self reliance” by “going vocal for local”.

Keeping in line with Prime Minister Modi’s vision, a tech company called nCore Games from India’s “silicon valley” Bengaluru city announced a new multiplayer mid-core online mobile game titled “Fearless and United: Guards (FAU:G)”.

The game will come as a local replacement for a similar recently banned game – PlayersUnknown Battleground (PUBG). The banned multi-player “survival of the fittest” game had over 175 million downloads in India as of earlier this year.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar took to social media to announce FAU-G – which is an interesting wordplay because its Hindi pronunciation “fauji” stands for “soldier”.

Although details of the game have not been revealed as of now, its name indicates that it will have elements of a military battleground.

Supporting PM @narendramodi's AtmaNirbhar movement, proud to present an action game,Fearless And United-Guards FAU-G. Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers. 20% of the net revenue generated will be donated to @BharatKeVeer Trust #FAUG

​The news has garnered mixed reactions from the masses. While some game enthusiasts are happy for a replacement of PUBG – a game that has been notoriously infamous for its addictive trip – others trolled the move for its seeming lack of originality. The announcement of FAU-G has also ushered a meme fest on Twitter.

Tensions between India and China escalated on 27 April when India claimed that Chinese troops had entered the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Galwan Valley located in Ladakh.

A total of 20 Indian soldiers were killed in brutal hand-to-hand combat on 15 June, as Indian and Chinese troops accused each other of encroaching upon the territory along the loosely demarcated 4,057-km LAC that divides the two countries.