Seven Dead, Three Injured in Fire at Fireworks Factory in India's Cuddalore

Seven people died and three sustained injuries in a fire at a fireworks factory in Kattumannarkoil town in Cuddalore district in Tamil Nadu on Friday.
Tamil Nadu: Death toll rises to seven in Cuddalore fire incident, says SP M Sree Abhinav https://t.co/lGY1REwZpl pic.twitter.com/WBgOOJVbbt— ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2020
Tragic accident at a cracker factory kills 5 at Cuddalore. pic.twitter.com/5ZKZjvs4Jw— Pramod Madhav♠️ (@PramodMadhav6) September 4, 2020
7 dead and several injured in a fireworks unit explosion in Kattumannarkovil, Cuddalore.— Mugilan Chandrakumar (@Mugilan__C) September 4, 2020
Unit completely razed down in the explosion.
Unit owner is also said to be killed in the explosion and casualties feared to increase. pic.twitter.com/EBh3ZfaUdm
Firefighters have been rushed to the spot, where a building collapsed following an explosion. The intensity of the blast was so high that it brought down the entire building, the website News 18 reports. Among the dead is the factory owner as well. An investigation has been ordered into the matter.
Police officials were quoted by NDTV as saying that the factory was a licensed unit and all present at the site were workers of the factory. They are investigating whether they were making bombs and whether they were using only permitted explosives.
