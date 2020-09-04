Indian Bourses Plunge on Global Cues, Sensex Down 625 Points in Opening Trading

Indian bourses crashed in opening trading on Friday in tandem with a global sell-off triggered by tumbling technology stocks in the US, sending shockwaves across Asian bourses.
The Bombay Stock Exchange's Sensex tanked 625.93 points to trade at 38,365 in the opening session, registering a 1.61 percent fall.
Similarly, the National Stock Exchange's Nifty also fell 124.70 points to trade at 11,402, registering a 1.08 percent decline in early trading.
All the sectoral indices of the BSE witnessed sell-offs and were trading in the red. A lot of pressure was witnessed in banking and financial stocks, with prominent banks such Indusind Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Bankthe , and State Bank of India taking a hit. ICICI Bank was the top loser as it plunged 3.07 percent.
On the back of Thursday's weakness in US markets, Asian bourses were trading at a loss in early trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei was down 1 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng plunged 1.8 percent, and Australia's ASX 200 was down by 2.8% on Friday.
All comments
Show new comments (0)