Anti-Narcotics Team Raids Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's Girlfriend Rhea's Residences

The probe into the alleged suicide of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is still going on. The actor was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his residence in Mumbai on 14 June. Mumbai Police had filed a case of an unnatural death, but it was handed over to the CBI on the orders of the Supreme Court.

An anti-narcotics team has been carrying out a raid at late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty's Mumbai residence and his aide Samuel Miranda since Friday morning. The raid at Rhea's residence comes after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) found links between her brother Showik, and alleged drug dealer Zaid Vilatra, who has since been arrested.

Agency sources had earlier revealed that 20-year-old Vilatra allegedly supplied cannabis to Showik and Rajput's house manager Miranda, who were introduced by another middleman Abdel Basit Parihar.

In interviews to Indian media, Rhea has denied using drugs and claimed that she stopped the deceased actor from doing so as well.

The row has opened up a new debate on drug use in Bollywood wherein actor Kangana Ranaut has asked other young actors to go for drug tests to prove that they are clean.

Since allegations of Rhea's role in Rajput's suicide were made by his family, the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate, and the NCB have been investigating Rhea and her family.

Rajput was diagnosed with severe depression, anxiety, an existential crisis and bipolar disorder, according to statements recorded by the Mumbai Police. His psychiatrists revealed to police that the actor had stopped taking his medication, which exacerbated his condition and made it very difficult to treat him.

Three Indian agencies are investigating different angles into Rajput's death.