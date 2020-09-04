Register
06:22 GMT04 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A member of National Students' Union of India (NSUI) holds a placard during a protest against China, in Ahmedabad, India, June 18, 2020.

    China's WTO Threats Won't Work, India Has Valid Defence Concerning National Security: Analysts

    © REUTERS / Amit Dave
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 13
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080053965_0:186:2945:1843_1200x675_80_0_0_59da38fb2ec75dbc8a2b5bdbf0f02e37.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202009041080356442-chinas-wto-threats-wont-work-india-has-valid-defense-of-national-security-reasons-analysts/

    Against the backdrop of border tensions, India issued a fresh ban on 118 more Chinese apps, taking the total tally to 233. While China's Commerce Ministry reacted to this, saying such actions violate the legal interests of investors, its spokesman also went on to note that India must "correct its mistakes".

    The Indian Ministry of Information and Technology (MeitY) announced a fourth round of bans on Chinese apps on 2 September, citing national security reasons.

    Reacting to India's stringent measure, Chinese Ministry of Commerce spokesperson Gao Feng said that New Delhi has "abused" national security by imposing discriminate restrictions on Chinese companies and such action violates World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules. 

    © AFP 2020 / Jewel SAMAD
    Beijing Expresses Concern Over India Banning Chinese Apps

    Both India and China are signatories to a commitment to WTO policies stipulating that the countries should refrain from banning each other's products from their respective nations.

    Talking to Sputnik, Dr Prashant Mali, a cyber lawyer and policy expert from the Bombay High Court, however, explained that India has nothing to worry about concerning China's threats because the country has rightly used Section 69 of the IT Act, 2000 – the country's primary law regarding cybercrime and electronic commerce – to ban the Chinese apps.

    "India has a valid defence of national security reasons and India being a sovereign country, has the right to act as per the law of its land. China cannot break its head at the WTO because it has already banned many apps, social media websites, and search engines with its own great fire wall. India just found it in parity", Mali said.  

    Earlier this year, Chinese brands like Xiaomi and TikTok were reported to be tracking the location and incognito search history of their users in India using illegal methods such as SIM-tapping. 

    In June, Cyfirma, a Singapore-based cyber research firm claimed that amid the prevailing border tensions, India had witnessed a 300 percent jump in hack attacks allegedly carried out by China-backed hackers.

    Hackers
    © CC0 / kalhh
    India Witnesses 300% Spike in 'China-Backed Hack Attacks' Amid Border Clash, Singapore Research Firm Claims

    India's MeitY in its latest statement revealed that it had received a multitude of complaints from various sources, including several reports about the misuse of some mobile apps, of them stealing and surreptitiously transmitting user data in an unauthorised manner to servers located outside of the country.

    Confident of India's decision, Mali further stated that it wouldn't be surprising if in the coming months more Chinese apps join TikTok, PUBG, and Baidu which are now banned in the country. India made up a major user base for these apps, with its over 333 million and 500 million internet and smartphone users respectively.

    "China may play around with stopping the export of certain crucial physical supplies but to compensate for that India has the rest of the world to go to. I think this is all moving towards fencing off cyberspace from China, more bans are likely to come and China can see bans from other countries too", Mali added
    "Talking specifically about India, I feel the decision to ban apps has been right considering the possibilities that under the guise of apps, China may have been using these apps as cyberspace foot soldiers in its wider cyber warfare against India", the expert noted.

    China's Global Times previously reported that India's app-ban parade has been "very frustrating" for Chinese companies and investors. 

    An Indian journalist holds a placard calling for a boycott of Chinese products
    © AP Photo / Altaf Qadri
    India Bans 118 More Chinese Apps Over Security Concerns Amid Border Tensions

    In July, Chinese Embassy spokesperson Ji Rong said in a statement that it's the responsibility of the Indian government to protect the legitimate rights and interests of international investors, including those from China.

    Trade tensions between India and China gained momentum around five months ago. On 27 April, India claimed that Chinese personnel had entered the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Galwan Valley located in Ladakh.

    A total of 20 Indian soldiers were killed in brutal hand-to-hand combat on 15 June, as Indian and Chinese troops accused each other of encroaching upon the territory along the loosely demarcated 4,057-km LAC that divides the two countries.

    India and China recently entered the fifth month of the border conflict, with fresh physical altercations reported between troops near India's Chushul Valley overnight on 29-30 August.

    "The repeated onslaught on Chinese apps is an unequivocal signal that Chinese aggression on the Indo-Sino border will not be tolerated. While territorial integrity and sovereignty is unquestionably a legitimate concern rendering app bans permissible, it is the opacity and non-adherence to the defined protocols under the IT Act that has led to the furore", Kazim Rizvi, founder of The Dialogue, a tech policy think tank told Sputnik.

    The critical situation along the LAC has pushed the #BoycottMadeinChina momentum in India, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging the nation to "go vocal for local" in order to reduce India's dependence on other countries, including China. 

    Since Modi's statement, India has been rapidly taking steps to decrease China's involvement in the overall growth of the country. Aside from banning Chinese apps, India has also imposed stays on multi-billion dollar projects with its neighbour.

    While exploring tech trade partnerships with other nations India is also deliberating on restricting Chinese tech players like Huawei and ZTE from participating in its 5G trials, now postponed until at least 2021 in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

    Indian analysts have called on Indian developers and creators to take advantage of this powerful wave of nationalistic sentiment, and flood the market with domestically-made products.

    "India-developed apps and products will not only replace the now banned Chinese services, but will also ensure stronger security, better user policies, and personal data protection compliances", said Sonit Jain, CEO of Mumbai-based cyber security firm GajShield Infotech.

    Following the border tensions, both India and China have been in diplomatic talks to de-escalate the months-long stress between the nuclear-powered neighbours.

    Ji Rong, Chinese Embassy spokesman on Thursday reiterated the importance of smooth India-China trade ties.

    "The relevant practices by the Indian government not only harm the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese investors and service providers, but also harm the interests of Indian consumers and the investment environment. We hope that India will work with China to maintain the hard-won cooperation and development situation, and return to the right path of win-win cooperation", Rong said.
    Tags:
    5g, 5G, ByteDance, TikTok, Narendra Modi, Narendra Modi, security analyst, market analyst, analyst, World Trade Organization (WTO), apps, apps, Chinese Commerce Ministry, China, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The winner of the Miss MAXIM-2020 beauty and sexuality contest, Oktyabrina Maksimova (Veliky Novgorod) (C) and the finalists
    Sputnik's Best August Photos
    Vote Early, Vote Often
    Vote Early, Vote Often
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse