Register
17:32 GMT03 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Indian children play online game PUBG on their mobile phones sitting on stairs outside their house in Hyderabad, India, Friday, April 5, 2019.

    Beijing on App Ban: If Tagore Poems, Yoga Are No Threat to China, Why Would PUBG be a Risk to India?

    © AP Photo / Mahesh Kumar A.
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/03/1080359078_0:0:3085:1736_1200x675_80_0_0_d25a551682ba2eb512e15c3c02f36bfa.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202009031080358665-beijing-on-app-ban-if-tagore-poems-yoga-are-no-threat-to-china-why-would-pubg-be-a-risk-to-india/

    India banned 118 mobile applications of Chinese-origin on 2 September, including popular video gaming app PUBG. New Delhi said the decision was taken as the apps were engaged in activities “prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.”

    Beijing on Thursday invoked India’s Nobel Laureate polymath Rabindranath Tagore, who is popular in China, when addressing New Delhi's decision to slap a ban on over 100 Chinese apps.

    “If Tagore and Yoga are no threat to China, how is PUBG a threat to India?" Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying wondered.

    “Rabindranath Tagore has many poems popular in China. Yoga is becoming more and more popular in China, and including myself, I am very fond of Indian culture. But we do not think that Indian culture or poems or other things are infiltrating here or are posing any threat to Chinese culture,” said Hua.

    Hua said India should not hurt the long-term interests of both countries and their people “because of temporary short-sightedness”.

    On the other hand, Gao Feng, spokesperson for Chinese Commerce Ministry, asserted Beijing has always asked its companies to comply with international and local rules and regulations in their overseas operations. 

    The spokesperson expressed the hope that India would work with the Chinese side to maintain hard-won bilateral cooperation between the two nations.

    India’s federal Electronics and Information Technology Ministry has alleged that the 118 applications were “stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorised manner to servers which have locations outside India”.

    The latest ban on Chinese-origin mobile applications followed the alleged incursion of China's People’s Liberation Army into eastern Ladakh on the night of 29/30 August, when, according to the Indian side, it “violated the previous consensus arrived at during military and diplomatic engagements.” According to the Indian defence ministry, the country's army took measures to “thwart Chinese intentions to unilaterally change facts on ground.”

    New Delhi had earlier blocked 106 mobile applications after the armies of both countries fought a skirmish in eastern Ladakh on the night of 15-16 June. Twenty Indian soldiers lost their lives in the clash, after India alleged that the Chinese army had crossed the border into its territory along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Beijing has denied the allegations and accused the Indian army of crossing its border.

    Related:

    India Reportedly Deploys Troops to Arunachal Border Amid Boiling Tensions With China in Ladakh
    India Among Countries That China is Taking Advantage of Amid COVID-19 - US Diplomat
    China Funding Anti-India Protests Along Nepal Border, Indian Intelligence Claims
    Tags:
    mobile applications, Ladakh region, Beijing, China, New Delhi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The winner of the Miss MAXIM-2020 beauty and sexuality contest, Oktyabrina Maksimova (Veliky Novgorod) (C) and the finalists
    Sputnik's Best August Photos
    Trump Denies Mini Strokes
    Mini-Stroke Over Par
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse