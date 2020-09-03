Watch an Indian Lady Get Innovative And Use a Gym Air Bike to Grind Flour

A two-minute video shows an Indian woman peddling a gym air bike attached to a grinder machine that churns out the flour.
The lady filming the video can be heard saying in Hindi, “It's good for your health too. You can exercise while grinding wheat."
Shared by civil servant Awanish Sharan on Twitter, the video is garnering a lot of praise for its unique innovation and has been retweeted more than 950 times, with over 4,500 likes.
ग़ज़ब का आविष्कार. काम भी और कसरत भी. कॉमेंट्री भी शानदार. 👌👍— Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) August 29, 2020
VC: SM pic.twitter.com/Lg3HBCabzo
