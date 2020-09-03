India Sees World’s Highest Single-Day Spike, With 5 States Comprising 62% of COVID Cases

India appears to be gradually inching towards becoming the new epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, especially in the wake of the phased lifting of the lockdown in the country. Experts predict India will soon overtake the US and Brazil in terms of caseload.

On a day when India recorded the world's highest single day spike of 83,883 COVID-19 cases, the Indian Health Ministry revealed that five states comprised 62 percent of the total cases.

The five Indian states are Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Indian has now recorded more than 80,000 cases on three occasions. Thursday was the record spike.

Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, federal Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, pointed out despite being the States with highest number of cases, there has been a 4.5 percent weekly decrease in fatality rate in Andhra Pradesh, an 11.5 percent decrease in Maharashtra and an 18.2 percent decrease in Tamil Nadu.

However, the fatality rate in Karnataka and Delhi has now increased, the secretary pointed out.

New Delhi, which witnessed a significant decline in cases over the past few days, is also experiencing its highest single day spike of over 2,000 cases in a day after touching a low of 600 cases per day.

Reacting to the situation, Bhushan said the government is engaging with the Delhi government over the rise in the number of active cases and deaths in the national capital.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain, however, has denied that the spike is a second wave of coronavirus disease in the state.

Meanwhile, the federal ministry has said that the second round of the countrywide sero-survey in 70 districts is underway and the results would be announced within two weeks. The first sero-survey showed that less than 1 percent of the country's population had been affected.

In the last 24 hours since Wednesday, India witnessed a record 1,043 deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the total number of fatalities to 67,376. With 2,970,492 recoveries, the country's recovery rate stands at 77.08 percent. The total number of cases has crossed the 3.8 million-mark.