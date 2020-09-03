Salman Khan Now Highest Paid Actor on Indian TV With $61 Mln Deal for Bigg Boss, Report Suggests

A Hindi adaptation of the Dutch TV series Big Brother, Bigg Boss, is all set to go on air with its 14th season airing in late September or the first week of October on Colors TV channel.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has become the highest paid actor on Indian television after cracking a deal to the tune of $61.3 million for hosting one of India’s most watched reality shows, Bigg Boss, a media report said on Thursday.

According to a report, Salman will be getting $2.7 million per episode and additional money if the season gets an extension like it did last year. The amount includes his fees for virtual promotions and promo shoots.

Kar kar ke house chores hum ho gaye hai bore par ab 2020 ka scene paltega kyunki aa raha hai #BiggBoss! 😎

Rumour has it that Bigg Boss 14 will have 16 contestants in total, of which 13 would be celebrities and the remaining three would be ordinary people. They will be locked up in the Bigg Boss house for 12 weeks or more.

Disconnected from the outer world, these contestants will have to perform different tasks to save themselves from getting nominated for elimination.

Salman will feature on the show every weekend to interact with participants and reveal the name of a contenstant who is getting eliminated based on how viewers vote.

With Salman on board and many twists and turns in the show, it gets the highest viewer rating on television, making it the number one show in India.