11:18 GMT03 September 2020
    AK-203 Assault Rifle

    India Finalises AK- 203 Rifles Deal with Russia to Modernise Its 1.3 Million Strong Army

    India
    by
    Ak-47 203 assault rifles will replace India’s home-made INSAS rifle. The deal for Russian rifles has been in the pipeline for months. Earlier this year, Indian army officials revealed that the price was being finalized and the contracts prepared.

    India and Russia have finalized a deal for AK-47 203 rifles during a visit to Moscow by defence minister Rajnath Singh.

    The army has a requirement for around 770,000 AK-203 rifles, of which 100,000 will be imported and the rest will be manufactured at the Indian facility.

    The rifles will be manufactured in India as part of the joint venture Indo-Russia Rifles Limited, established between the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB), the Kalashnikov Concern and Rosoboronexport — the Russian state agency for military exports.

    The Indian OFB would own a majority stake of 50.5 percent in IRPL while the Kalashnikov Group would have a 42 percent share. Russia’s state-owned export agency, Rosoboronexport, would own the remaining 7.5 percent.

    The 7.62×39 mm Russian weapon will be produced at the Korwa Ordnance Factory in Uttar Pradesh, which was inaugurated by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year. Modi has emphasized that the AK-203 rifles will help the country's security forces fight militants in counter-terror operations.

    The cost per rifle is expected to be around $1,100, including the cost of technology transfer and of setting up the manufacturing unit.

    The AK-203 is the latest and most advanced version of the AK-47 rifle, which will replace  theIndian Small Arms System (INSAS) 5.56x45 mm assault rifle. In use since 1996, the INSAS has problems with jamming, and magazine cracking at higher altitudes in the Himalayas.

    Rajnath Singh, Assault Rifles, AK-47, Russia, India
