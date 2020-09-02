Video of Leopard Moving Cubs from Hut to Jungle in India Goes Viral

A leopard that gave birth to four cubs last month inside a small hut in a town in India’s Maharashtra state, has taken the internet by storm.
A two-minute video clip of the family shows four cubs calling for their mama leopard and wandering around the hut. The mama then arrives, delicately picks them up in her mouth and heads off for the jungle.
#WATCH: A leopard that gave birth to four cubs inside a hut in Igatpuri area of Nashik last month, shifted to the jungle with her cubs yesterday. (Video Source: Forest Department) #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/FT8NNyNU4y— ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2020
