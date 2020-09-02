KFC Reveals Why it Only Retained its Iconic Tagline 'Finger Lickin Good' in India

The global food chain KFC has temporarily dropped its iconic, over-65-year-old tagline 'Finger Lickin Good' globally due to COVID-19-induced hygiene concerns. Calling it a unique situation, the company said that its slogan "doesn’t quite fit in the current environment".

Revealing the reason for retaining its tagline 'Finger Lickin Good' in India, despite dropping it everywhere else in the world, the fast food chain KFC said on Wednesday that 'Finger Lickin’ will never go out of fashion for Indians.

Emphasising that they would still implore customers to scrub their hands clean, the spokesperson of the global brand said, "In India, finger lickin’ is equally proportionate to how we relish our food".

While announcing the decision to drop the tagline amid the ongoing pandemic, KFC global chief marketing officer Catherine Tan-Gillespie said in a statement that the menu of the food chain would remain the same and the tagline would be brought back "when the time is right".

Despite being recognised as predominantly a non-vegetarian food chain, KFC has a firm grip on the Indian market, with over 400 outlets throughout the country. However, the brand is bearing the economic impact of the lockdown in the form of declining sales.

The managing director of KFC India, Samir Menon, told the media that although the performance of the food chain was significantly affected in this quarter, the pandemic has led to the strengthening of delivery and take-aways.