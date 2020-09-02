Register
11:17 GMT03 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    An Indian Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) serviceman stands guard at a checkpoint along a highway leading to Ladakh, at Gagangeer in Kashmir's Ganderbal district, 2 September 2020

    Modi Gov't Issues High Alert on China Border as Indian Troops Capture Strategic Hilltops in Ladakh

    © REUTERS / DANISH ISMAIL
    India
    Get short URL
    by ,
    0 35
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/02/1080346515_0:130:3065:1854_1200x675_80_0_0_286b67abeabcb2e70a99e66261b6cf0f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202009021080346480-modi-govt-issues-high-alert-on-china-border-as-indian-troops-capture-strategic-hilltops-in-ladakh/

    Following reports of an altercation between Indian and Chinese troops in the Chushul Valley on the night of 29-30 August, both New Delhi and Beijing have been issuing statements asking each other to withdraw troops that had crossed the border in an attempt to alter the status quo in the region.

    The Indian Home Ministry has issued a high alert to its troops and asked them to remain vigilant along the borders with China, Nepal and Bhutan. The ministry sources said that forces guarding the border with China (Indo Tibetan Border Police) and the Nepal-Bhutan border (Sashastra Seema Bal) have been asked to increase patrolling and surveillance.

    India China flags
    © CC0
    India-China Enter Fifth Month of Border Stand-Off in Ladakh With Another Clash
    The ministry has also alerted forces stationed at the India-Nepal-China tri-junction and in the Kalapani region in Uttarakhand. As Sino-Indian tensions soar, Nepal's government has also directed its forces to "closely monitor" the Indian Army's activities at the tri-junction Lipulekh area in the Kalapani Valley. Nepal's Armed Police Force is monitoring the area, while China is increasing its troop build-up; its 150th Light Combined Arms Brigade is deployed at the tri-junction. 

    India Occupied Strategic Hilltops

    Meanwhile, Indian army sources have revealed that large numbers of troops are now occupying the strategically-important and disputed Rechin La, also known as the Reqin Pass in the western sector of the China-India border, overlooking a crucial Chinese camp at Moldo. They are stationed atop a ridge line that extends from south of Pangong Tso to Spanggur Tso going through Chushul-Rezang La and extending to the Requin Pass, the sources told Sputnik.

    Besides Rechin La, Indian troops also control the top of hill features like Magar Hill and Gurung Hill which have been unoccupied since 1962 when the two Asian giants came to blows in another border dispute.

    War of Words

    ​Chinese embassy in India spokesperson Ji Rong on Tuesday said in a statement that India should immediately withdraw its frontline troops that illegally trespassed the Line of Actual Control at the southern bank of Pangong Tso and Rechin La in the western sector of the India-China border.

    ​However, India’s External Affairs Ministry has termed its action as "defensive measures" in response to the aggressive actions of the People's Liberation Army.

    Both sides are still awaiting the outcome of the commander level talks that are ongoing following clashes on 29-30 August.

    Maxar WorldView-3 satellite image shows close up view of road construction near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) border in the eastern Ladakh sector of Galwan Valley June 22, 2020.
    © REUTERS / MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES
    Maxar WorldView-3 satellite image shows close up view of road construction near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) border in the eastern Ladakh sector of Galwan Valley June 22, 2020.

    Analyst's View

    National Security Analyst Nitin Gokhale has said that Indian troops will not advance further but they will definitely not backdown until China agrees to India's conditions.

    A delegation of the Indian Army, right, marches to meet the delegation of the Chinese army, left, at a Border Personnel Meeting (BPM) on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control at Bumla, Indo-China Border, Monday, Oct. 30, 2006
    © AP Photo / MUSTAFA QURAISHI
    China Accuses India of Violating Line of Actual Control Amid Renewed Border Clashes

    Speaking about India occupying the ridge line, he says that whoever occupies the high ground has an advantage in the mountains and India has turned the tables after learning lessons from Chinese actions in recent months. “The Chinese are not only surprised but quite embarrassed. India is holding on to two tactically advantageous positions in the Chushul Valley. This gives decision-makers an option of some give and take,” Gokhale adds.

    India and China troops have taken part in four skirmishes since May. Several rounds of military and diplomatic level talks have so far failed to diffuse the tensions along the loosely demarcated 4,057km border that stretches from Kashmir to Arunachal Pradesh.

    Related:

    India Accuses China of Another 'Provocative Action', Says Taken Defensive Measures
    Tibetan Soldier From India’s Special Forces Killed in Ladakh Scuffle With Chinese Troops - Report
    No Indian Soldiers Were Killed in the Border Clash in Ladakh, Claims Chinese Foreign Ministry
    Tags:
    Indian Army, People's Liberation Army, Ladakh region, China, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The winner of the Miss MAXIM-2020 beauty and sexuality contest, Oktyabrina Maksimova (Veliky Novgorod) (C) and the finalists
    Sputnik's Best August Photos
    Trump Denies Mini Strokes
    Mini-Stroke Over Par
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse