Register
11:30 GMT02 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A brigade of PLA Tibet Military Command recently held coordinated live-fire drills throughout day and night at an altitude of 4,500 meters

    'Just a Photo Shoot!' Netizens Troll Chinese Troops For New Fire Drill Video

    © Photo : Global Times/twitter
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    142
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/02/1080346321_0:0:1200:675_1200x675_80_0_0_f0e77ae35bf99731c3d01a0bf746bd7d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202009021080346281-just-a-photo-shoot-netizens-troll-chinese-troops-for-new-fire-drill-video/

    India and China witnessed a fresh bout of tensions in Ladakh region, with the two sides accusing to each other of carrying out proactive military activity. The neighbouring countries have seen ties strained over the past four months due to a territorial conflict along the loosely demarcated Line of Actual Control (LAC).

    Soon after China's Global Times uploaded a fresh video showing a brigade of the Tibet Military Command of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) carrying out fire drills at an altitude of 4,500 meters, the clip fell victim to online trolling.

    The new video, which comes amid border tensions between India and China in the eastern Ladakh region, shows a live drill by PLA's Western Theater Command, which is responsible for guarding the border with India.

    ​Last month, a leading army officer with the PLA Western Theater Command said that the ground forces of the Western Theater Command would continue to carry out research and demonstrations of some operational theories and subjects, so as to improve its combat training system in the plateau area.

    Reacting to the video, Indian netizens called it "just a photo shoot". Others lauded India's "proactive military movement" on the Ladakh border to counter fresh altercations between the rival troops.

    ​A few netizens also took a dig at the China's all-weather ally Pakistan.

    As stated by the Indian Foreign Ministry, the Indian Army thwarted China's latest "attempt at unilaterally disturbing the status quo at the Ladakh border on Tuesday". However, China has maintained that Indian troops had crossed the line of actual control and thus undermined China’s territorial sovereignty.

    The simmering border tension between the Asian giants escalated to physical clashes between troops on 15 June in the Galwan valley; 20 Indian soldiers were killed.

    Related:

    India Orders Six Multi-Barrel Guided Launchers to Deploy Along China Border
    India Joins Hands With Australia, Japan to Counter China’s Trade Dominance in Asia-Pacific Region
    India Accuses China of Another 'Provocative Action', Says Taken Defensive Measures
    Tags:
    Ladakh region, China, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The winner of the Miss MAXIM-2020 beauty and sexuality contest, Oktyabrina Maksimova (Veliky Novgorod) (C) and the finalists
    Sputnik's Best August Photos
    Trump Denies Mini Strokes
    Mini-Stroke Over Par
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse