'Just a Photo Shoot!' Netizens Troll Chinese Troops For New Fire Drill Video

India and China witnessed a fresh bout of tensions in Ladakh region, with the two sides accusing to each other of carrying out proactive military activity. The neighbouring countries have seen ties strained over the past four months due to a territorial conflict along the loosely demarcated Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Soon after China's Global Times uploaded a fresh video showing a brigade of the Tibet Military Command of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) carrying out fire drills at an altitude of 4,500 meters, the clip fell victim to online trolling.

The new video, which comes amid border tensions between India and China in the eastern Ladakh region, shows a live drill by PLA's Western Theater Command, which is responsible for guarding the border with India.

A brigade of #PLA #Tibet Military Command recently held coordinated live-fire drills throughout day and night at an altitude of 4,500 meters. pic.twitter.com/qa2F5fSvXH — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) September 2, 2020

​Last month, a leading army officer with the PLA Western Theater Command said that the ground forces of the Western Theater Command would continue to carry out research and demonstrations of some operational theories and subjects, so as to improve its combat training system in the plateau area.

Reacting to the video, Indian netizens called it "just a photo shoot". Others lauded India's "proactive military movement" on the Ladakh border to counter fresh altercations between the rival troops.

Puppet Like Army has been fighting imaginary enemies till date, will face real Men soon if not get disciplined... Even crying won't help.... pic.twitter.com/twqngrkp0a — Birendra (@Birendr96430489) September 2, 2020

😂 No Use! Just for Photo Shoot pic.twitter.com/vHzSWfcbR4 — News Line IFE 🌈Live📡 (@NewsLineIFE) September 2, 2020

When you try capturing land of a country & that country captures even more territory breaking the ribs & necks of your soldiers 🤐🤣

And now you do a very heavy retaliation by uploading a video of a drill 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/O057jwGDYL — Karan Gujjar (@_Karan_Gujjar) September 2, 2020

Video games forces 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/aAwkJrCSdr — Rohit Joshi (@rjs21) September 2, 2020

​A few netizens also took a dig at the China's all-weather ally Pakistan.

Train them well 🤣🤣 I hope Chinese Generals are not involved in selling pizzas like porkistani generals 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/1VDUqxHsna — Deepanjoy Das🇮🇳 (@SonOf_BharatMaa) September 2, 2020

As stated by the Indian Foreign Ministry, the Indian Army thwarted China's latest "attempt at unilaterally disturbing the status quo at the Ladakh border on Tuesday". However, China has maintained that Indian troops had crossed the line of actual control and thus undermined China’s territorial sovereignty.

The simmering border tension between the Asian giants escalated to physical clashes between troops on 15 June in the Galwan valley; 20 Indian soldiers were killed.