Register
11:29 GMT02 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The Touchdown of Rafale at Ambala

    Indian Air Force's Rafale Jets in Danger Due to Bird Menace near Ambala Air Station

    © Photo : Rajnath Singh/twitter
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 24
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/1d/1080007342_0:0:1254:705_1200x675_80_0_0_ac3ea6add4aed773b011555c95239bca.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202009021080344632-indian-air-forces-rafale-jets-in-danger-due-to-bird-menace-near-ambala-air-station-/

    Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be formally inducting Rafale fighter jets into the 17th Squadron at Ambala Air Station along the nation's western border on 10 September. He is likely to be joined by French Defence Minister Florence Parly. India received five fighter jets, three single seaters and two twin-seaters, on 29 July.

    Just a week before the formal induction of Rafale fighter jets at Amabala Air Base in India’s northern state of Haryana, the Indian Force has flagged the issue of bird menace posing danger to the newly-inducted fighter aircrafts.  

    In a request to the state government, Director-General Inspection and Safety of Indian Air Force, Air Marshal Manavendra Singh, has written a demi-official letter to officials urging them to address the garbage disposal method by implementing Solid Waste Management (SWM) scheme to reduce the activity of large birds like black kites in the aerodrome zone of 10 km around Ambala airfield.

    The letter states: “Air Force Station Ambala has very high concentration of birds and this has the potential to cause very serious damage to the aircraft in case of a collision. Bird activity over the airfield is related to the presence of garbage in the area around it.”

    The letter also demands the prohibition and control of pigeon breeding activity around Ambala air force station.  

    Rafale at Aero India 2017
    © CC BY-SA 4.0 / Aksveer / Rafale at Aero India 2017
    Video: France Dispatches Rafale Fighters for India Amid Tense Situation Along Chinese Border

    Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and French Defence Minister Florence Parly will formally induct Rafale fighter jets into the 17th Squadron at Ambala Air Station along the western border on 10 September.

    The five fighter jets, three single seaters and two twin-seaters, received by India on 29 July, have been involved in extensive training exercises over the mountainous terrain of Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh.

    India and France had signed a $8.7 billion government-to-government deal for 36 Rafale fighter jets in 2016; amid the ongoing border standoff with China, India urged France to expedite the delivery of five Rafales.

    Related:

    Video of French Rafale Jet Landing in India Emerges Online
    Surprise for the Enemy: What to Know About Rafale Jets as India's Air Power Receives Major Boost
    French Defence Minister to Join India's Rajnath Singh for Rafales Formal Induction on 10 September
    Tags:
    Florence Parly, Rajnath Singh, France, Rafale fighter jets, Haryana, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The winner of the Miss MAXIM-2020 beauty and sexuality contest, Oktyabrina Maksimova (Veliky Novgorod) (C) and the finalists
    Sputnik's Best August Photos
    Trump Denies Mini Strokes
    Mini-Stroke Over Par
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse