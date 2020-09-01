Register
11:29 GMT02 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan (File)

    Court Orders Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to Return to Pakistan

    © Sputnik / Alexei Druzhinin
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/01/1080334998_0:690:2048:1842_1200x675_80_0_0_6db60c3c0f4d4196fb81766d0bd7c33a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202009011080338428-court-orders-former-prime-minister-nawaz-sharif-to-return-to-pakistan/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Nawaz Sharif is a former prime minister of Pakistan, who has allegedly been involved in several corruption cases. According to Sharif, the allegations against him are politically motivated.

    A High Court in Pakistan on Tuesday said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif "shall surrender and appear before the court" at the next hearing", scheduled for 10 September as part of an ongoing corruption case.

    Last November, Sharif flew to the UK in an air ambulance for medical treatment, a month after he was released on bail while serving  a seven-year prison sentence.

    The Islamabad High Court division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani said the court was not yet declaring Nawaz an absconder and was giving him "one more chance to surrender."

    According to media reports, Nawaz's counsel Khawaja Haris Ahmed said that the former prime minister could not return to the country due to the coronavirus pandemic, and complained that the Punjab government had rejected medical documents and an application seeking a bail extension.

    “He will return to the country once his treatment is complete," his lawyer said about Sharif. 

    According to Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz, her father does not want to stay away from the country.

    “His (Sharif's) treatment is ongoing but was delayed due to the coronavirus," she told reporters. 

    Sharif's third term as prime minister started from 2013 till 2017, when he was removed by the Supreme Court amid revelations over his personal wealth.

    On 25 October last year, Sharif was granted bail and he obtained court clearance to leave the country for medical treatment.

    Since then, “a medical board was constituted and opportunity of personal hearing was given on 19, 20, 21 February,” the cabinet said in a statement last month.

    “However, neither Sharif appeared, nor any of his medical reports were submitted on his behalf. On 27 February, 2020, the request for extension in bail was dismissed.”

    Prime Minister Imran Khan came to power in 2018 promising an anti-graft campaign, saying he would bring back billions of dollars allegedly squirrelled abroad by politicians.

    Related:

    Ailing Pakistani ex-PM Nawaz Sharif Flown Via Air Ambulance to London For Medical Treatment
    Pakistani Authorities Raid ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s Party Office Amid Judge’s Video Scandal
    Pakistan's Anti-Graft Body Issues Arrest Warrant For Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif
    Tags:
    Supreme Court, medical aid, Imran Khan, COVID-19, coronavirus, UK, corruption, prime minister, Nawaz Sharif, Islamabad, Pakistan, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The winner of the Miss MAXIM-2020 beauty and sexuality contest, Oktyabrina Maksimova (Veliky Novgorod) (C) and the finalists
    Sputnik's Best August Photos
    Trump Denies Mini Strokes
    Mini-Stroke Over Par
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse