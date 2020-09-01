Indian Man Covers Dead Wife's Body in Cow Dung to Revive Her

People in remote areas and villages often fall prey to witchcraft, resulting in reports of strange practices and incidents. Such practices are deeply rooted in superstition and are sometimes criminal in nature.

In a bizarre incident, a 46-year-old man who had allegedly killed his wife last week covered her body with cow dung in an attempt to revive her with the help of a sorcerer in the Betul district of central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh.

The accused, whom police identified only as Bhaiyalal, has been arrested and charged with murder after police recovered the semi-decomposed body of Sunita Evne (wife), covered with cow dung, from her house in Chicholi village on 28 August after some villagers complained of a foul smell coming from the accused’s house.

Police confirmed media reports that the body of the deceased was recovered before Bhaiyalal was able to conduct a sorcerer in an attempt to revive her.

Refuting allegations that he'd hit his wife, Bhaiyalal said during the investigation that he had gone out of town and did not know who had killed his wife.

According to local police, Bhaiyalal, who is an alcoholic, had quarrelled with his wife on the night of August 26 and had hit her in the head with a wooden stick, killing her instantly. Police are further investigating the matter and hope to apprehend the sorcerer.