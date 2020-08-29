After 10-hour Questioning, Bollywood Actor Sushant's Ex May Face Polygraph Test, Source Says

New Delhi (Sputnik): Three Indian federal agencies are investigating different angles into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his apartment in India's Mumbai city on 14 June.

After grilling Rhea Chakraborty, the main suspect in B-town actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, for 10 hours, India's top probe agency the CBI has observed many inconsistencies in her statements and she may now face a polygraph test, sources told Sputnik on Saturday.

"Rhea could not give direct answers to several questions asked to her. There were a lot of inconsistencies as well in her statements. We have asked her to join the investigation today (Saturday) as well", an official linked to the probe told Sputnik.

A lie-detection test may also be carried out on other suspects in the case.

Rhea was Bollywood actor Sushant's ex-girlfriend. She was questioned for the first time by the country's top probe agency after it took over the case on orders from the Supreme Court of India on Friday.

Sources in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have revealed that their focus was to understand the relationship between Sushant and Rhea. They also concentrated on events that happened between the two, before the actor took the extreme step.

Initially, the CBI had a total of 10-15 questions ready to be asked of Rhea.

The CBI is investigating allegations made by Sushant's father that Rhea and her family mentally harassed their son (Sushant), took money from his accounts, and had a possible role in abetting his suicide.

The deceased actor hailed from Bihar state, but was living in a Mumbai flat in Maharashtra state.

Sushant's father, K.K. Singh, filed a complaint with India's Bihar state police against Rhea and several others in connection with his son's death.

Following the complaint, Rhea moved to India's apex court seeking a transfer of the case to Mumbai police from Bihar. However, following recommendations by the Bihar state government on the request of the actor’s father, the case was handed over to the CBI by the Supreme Court.

Simultaneously, the country's economic intelligence agency, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), registered a money laundering case based on K.K. Singh's complaint after finding suspicious transactions worth $2 million (INR 150 million) from Sushant's bank account.

During the ED’s probe, evidence of possessing, purchasing, and using cannabis in the case was found. After this, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), an enforcement and intelligence agency tasked with combating drug trafficking, also joined the case.