Four Terrorists Killed in Gunfight in Indian-Administered Kashmir

New Delhi (Sputnik): Terror incidents have witnessed a sharp jump in Indian-administered Kashmir, with over 150 terrorists killed in encounters by security forces in the first seven months of this year. While the Indian government has said youths joining terrorism has declined “remarkably”, it admitted a spike in terrorism.

Four terrorists were shot down by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Friday, security officials said.

One militant was nabbed during the operation, confirmed sources aware of the developments.

The encounter is still underway, with more militants believed to be trapped in the area.

"Terrorist Shakoor Parray Al Badr District commander and another terrorist Suhail Bhat who abducted and killed Khanmoh’s Panch [elected representative leader] neutralised in today’s encounter", confirmed Vijay Kumar, a senior police officer in Kashmir

The gunfight broke out between militants and the security forces when a joint team of police and army encircled a suspected spot and fired at the terrorists. The militants then retaliated.

On 21 August, for the first time, terrorists on the Indian side of Kashmir released footage from one of the deadliest attacks on the Indian Army and police in which five personnel were killed in the Baramulla district.

The violent clip showed terrorists opening fire at the security forces. It was criticised by police as an attempt to glamourise terrorism.

The issue of terrorism in Kashmir dates back to the 1990s, when Kashmiris began demanding independence. India has accused neighbour Pakistan, which also lays claims to the region, of fueling secessionism.

Terrorists have carried out around 80 attacks in Jammu and Kashmir this year, killing 26 Indian security forces, 13 civilians, and injuring over 45 members of the Indian security forces.