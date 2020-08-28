B-Town Actor's Girlfriend Summoned by India's Top Probe Agency for Questioning in his Death

India's top probe agency, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on Friday summoned Rhea Chakraborty, ex-girlfriend of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput who committed suicide on 14 June, for questioning in the actor's unnatural death.
Mumbai: #RheaChakraborty at DRDO guest house; she reached the guest house earlier today after being summoned by Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. https://t.co/SsNAN2dpNT pic.twitter.com/NLKNBKt4gU— ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2020
Chakraborty was earlier questioned by the country's economic intelligence agency, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB), an enforcement and intelligence agency tasked with combating drug trafficking.
The anti-drug agency is probing allegations of possessing, purchasing, and using cannabis and abettment and criminal conspiracy to commit the offence.
ED is probing a money laundering angle in Rajput’s death and questioned Chakraborty’s father on Thursday (27 August).
The case was handed over to the CBI, following a recommendation by the Bihar state government at the request of the actor’s father, who accused Mumbai Police of a shoddy investigation into the case.
Thirty-four-year-old Rajput was found dead in his flat in suburban Bandra in Mumbai, Maharashtra. He was originally a resident of Bihar.
Mumbai Police had filed a case for unnatural death, but the case was handed over to CBI on the orders of the Supreme Court of India.
