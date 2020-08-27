Indian Opposition Congress’ Top Decision-Making Body Should Be Elected, Says Key Dissenting Member

New Delhi (Sputnik): Twenty-three key functionaries of India’s opposition Congress have recently sought sweeping changes in the organisational functioning of the nation's governance. The Congress Working Committee, however, the core decision-making body of the party, rejected the suggestions and requested Sonia Gandhi to maintain policy unaltered.

Ghulam Nabi Azad, a key politician with India’s main opposition party, Congress, who recently favoured changing the party's chief, Sonia Gandhi, on Thursday said every member of the CWC party’s top decision-making body should be elected.

The top decision-making body is headed by Sonia Gandhi, the interim chief of the Congress party. Azad is the leader of India’s main opposition Congress party in the parliament’s upper house.

Three days after a dissenting letter, signed by Azad and 22 other top lawmakers, was rejected by the party in a key meeting, Azad said on Thursday: “Anyone who has a genuine interest in the internal working dynamics of Congress would welcome our proposal to have every state and district president as being elected.”

​“The entire Congress Working Committee (CWC) should be elected,” he asserted.

In the letter, the 23 signatories asked Gandhi to ensure there is a ‘visible’ and ‘active’ leader, as Congress lost support and confidence of the youth vote, as reflected in two successive overwhelming victories by arch rival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the 2014 and the 2019 parliamentary elections.

Azad said the nominated members of Congress Working Committee (CWC) continue to oppose any proposal to make the party what he characterized as "active and strong".

“The intention is to make Congress active and strong. But those who simply got ‘appointment cards’ continue to oppose our proposal. What’s the harm in having elected CWC members who will have stable tenures in the party?” he asked.

​Party chief Gandhi offered to resign from the leadership on 23 August and convened a meeting of the CWC on Monday.