Truck Driving Through Flooded Road Plunges Into Swollen River in Rain-Ravaged Indian State - Video

Torrential monsoon rain in India has marooned the lives of people in several low lying, remote rural areas as well as cities. Rivers have breached their danger marks in the worst-affected states - Assam, Bihar, Odisha, Kerala, and Bihar, with over 200 deaths in flooding, landslides, and other incidents.

Battered by heavy rain, the Indian state of Odisha, which shares a border with the Bay of Bengal, has seen low-lying areas inundated with water. The visuals from the state show people grappling with the deluge.

One such video shows a truck overturning into a river in Odisha's Kendujhar district.

The truck driver drove through a flooded road despite being warned against doing so by locals. Within moments, the truck was swept away by the flood water and submerged. The driver, however, was rescued by local residents, who rushed him to a nearby hospital.

The overconfident man tried to drive through the flooded road and see what happened next 😂#OdishaRain #ThursdayThoughts



Ps. He is admitted to hospital receiving treatment. pic.twitter.com/PmTEp2YTxw — Shweta Sharma (@Ss22Shweta) August 27, 2020

​Two people have died in the state so far in rain-related incidents, according to officials. People began evacuating after low-lying districts of interior Odisha were submerged and road links were snapped.

​A yellow warning, meaning to remain on alert, has been issued by the India Metrological Department (IMD), with warnings of thundershowers in 13 districts on 27 August.

“Light to moderate rain or thundershowers very likely to occur at most places over the districts of interior Odisha and at a few places over the districts of coastal Odisha", IMD noted.