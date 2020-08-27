Indian Star Couple Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Announce Their 1st Baby; Wishes, Memes Flood Twitter

Both Anushka and Virat on Thursday took to Instagram to share the announcement of their first baby with an adorable snap.
The picture shared by the couple shows the expecting mother in a black and white polka dot dress being cuddled by the soon-to-be-daddy along with the caption, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021”.
A bunch of Bollywood celebrities including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon and Ishan Khatter among others dropped in wishes and love on Anushka’s post. On the other side, Virat’s post garnered congratulatory greetings from sports stars including Chris Gayle, Harbhajan Singh, Sania Mirza, and others.
The news created ripples on Twitter. Wishes for the couple and memes on the topic have already begun trending.
Virat and Anushka announce they are expecting their first child !— Lovish Bhardwaj (@Lovissssssss) August 27, 2020
Le mohalle ki aunty jese trollers :#virushka pic.twitter.com/HXTauzNOrq
Anushka & virat expecting a baby .— ❣𝒂𝒎𝒖𝒍𝒚𝒂❣ (@chickendinner_1) August 27, 2020
Other Caleb Kids be like :- pic.twitter.com/qMYJS0dXeT
#virushka— HBD Ayuu🥳🥳❤️❤️ (Shivu) (@Akki_Shivu25) August 27, 2020
Anushka got pregnant*
Le Virat and Anushka Fans:- pic.twitter.com/aKHeDFYlQU
#virushka Virat and Anushka right now.. 😌😌 pic.twitter.com/SWkWq49PFR— Muskan Singh (@aam_baatein_) August 27, 2020
Bollywood’s “Nawabi” couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan also recently announced their second baby. Their first munchkin Taimur Ali Khan is three years old, and is touted as the cutest kid on the tinsel town block.
