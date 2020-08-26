Register
16:57 GMT26 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Indian flag

    Indian Court Slams Modi Govt for Charging Interest on Loans Amid COVID as Lockdown Hits Businesses

    © CC0
    India
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106985/91/1069859116_0:308:6016:3692_1200x675_80_0_0_2fcc683b1b1e541db3117e9f3aa40e3b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202008261080282982-indian-court-slams-modi-govt-for-charging-interest-on-loans-amid-covid-as-lockdown-hits-businesses/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): At the same time that India imposed a nationwide lockdown in late March due to Covid-19, the banking regulator (RBI) announced a loan moratorium to provide relief to consumers. Banks, however, continued charging interest, which has to be paid by the post-moratorium expiry date of 31 August.   

    India’s apex court on Wednesday slammed the central government for hiding behind platitudes while banks stand to profit by charging higher interest rates under the moratorium scheme for those who can’t pay back loans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Slamming the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, the Supreme Court of India sought to remind it that the imposition of lockdown had impacted both business and banks.

    The prime minister announced a national lockdown on 24 March as a measure to contain the spread of Covid-19. 

    A three-month loan moratorium scheme was announced by country’s top bank - the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) - on 27 March, two days after the imposition of the lockdown. The scheme was then extended by three months.

    As per the scheme, debtors were allowed a six month repayment holiday until 31 August.

    But the interest on the loan kept accumulating and all those who had availed themselves of the scheme, are now being expected to pay the six month dues with interest on 31 August.

    A plea was filed on charge of interest on loans under moratorium in May after which the court sought the RBI’s reply. The top bank told the apex court that the interest cannot be waived.

    Coming down heavily on the government for not clarifying its stance on the interest waiver, the apex court said that the government "cannot hide" behind the RBI.

    During the hearing, the government said waiving the interest will be detrimental to the interests of businesses and banks.

    Reacting to the government's statement, the Supreme Court’s bench said:  "This happened because you locked down the entire country. You cannot be interested only in business and not about the sufferings of people.”

    In earlier hearings on the matter, the RBI told the court that foregoing interest will lead to loss of about $20 billion, around one percent of the country’s annual Gross Domestic Product. The petitioner in the case wants the interest payable under moratorium to be waived, saying that it will create “hardships” for individuals and businesses.

    Related:

    Covid-19: RBI to Buy $1.35 bln Worth Gov't Securities to Stabilise Financial Markets
    India Has Opportunity in Shaping Dialogue in Global Economy, Ex-RBI Governor Says
    Indian Bank Frauds Double in One Year to $24.6 Billion, RBI Reveals
    Tags:
    pandemic, COVID-19, moratorium, interest rate, Reserve Bank of India, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Flush and Don't Flash: Transparent Public Toilets Hit Tokyo Streets
    Land of Republican Views
    Land of Republican Views
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse