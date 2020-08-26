Indian PM Modi Shares Enchanting Video of Rain-Soaked Sun Temple in Home State

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday posted an enchanting video of the rain-soaked Sun Temple in his home state Gujarat to capture its beauty.
Posting the therapeutic video, which shows serene waterfalls falling from the temple structure and merging into a lake, Modi said, “Modhera’s iconic Sun Temple looks splendid on a rainy day! Have a look.”
The video, which has garnered over 24K retweets and 820K views, aptly captures the beauty of the heritage site, located in the Mehsana district in Gujarat.
Modhera’s iconic Sun Temple looks splendid on a rainy day 🌧!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 26, 2020
Have a look. pic.twitter.com/yYWKRIwlIe
The majestic temple dates back to the Solanki dynasty, whose rule was considered the 'Golden Age of Gujarat'. According to Gujarat's tourism website, "the temple complex was constructed as a magnificent offering in sculpture to the lord of life and light, fiery Surya and the sun god."
Meanwhile, another video posted by Prime Minister Modi last week, in which he was seen feeding grain to the peacocks at his residence, received admiration from netizens.
भोर भयो, बिन शोर,— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 23, 2020
मन मोर, भयो विभोर,
रग-रग है रंगा, नीला भूरा श्याम सुहाना,
मनमोहक, मोर निराला।
रंग है, पर राग नहीं,
विराग का विश्वास यही,
न चाह, न वाह, न आह,
गूँजे घर-घर आज भी गान,
जिये तो मुरली के साथ
जाये तो मुरलीधर के ताज। pic.twitter.com/Dm0Ie9bMvF
